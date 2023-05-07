No kidding: we owe Donald Trump a debt of gratitude





Listen to this story

Donald Trump is a force of nature just like parasites, viruses and cancer. Driven by selfishness and a severe case of malignant narcissism, he can’t help but leave a wave of devastation in his wake. Now, for the first time, he is using that destructive power for good and, ironically, no one is giving him credit for it.

But we will.

Trump is an unlikely hero. It’s hard to imagine anyone less patriotic than the former president (which, admittedly, seems like a strange thing to say).

Whenever he had the opportunity to put the country before his own interests, he chose himself. Whether it’s dodging conscription and evading income tax, dividing Americans with his lies and staging a coup (as well as possibly selling the country out for personal), Trump has always and exclusively been about Trump.

Fortunately, in this case, his self-interest aligns with the common good.

So what is this vital service that Trump provides to the nation (and we say this without irony)?

He will keep Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) out of the White House.

Some say there is not much difference between Ron and Don. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Yes, Trump is a bumbling idiot whose cocktail of mental ills (the aforementioned narcissism, unbridled greed, compulsive lying, etc.) make him a uniquely horrible human being and terrible president. But he’s not really bad.

DeSantis is.

To understand the differences between these two men, you have to understand what motivates them.

Here’s what Trump wants from his millions of followers, many of whom would do anything for him: he wants to be liked (don’t we all?), he wants to scam them into giving him money is the American way), and he wants them to act violently when he’s found guilty of something (admittedly, that one is bad). His authoritarian fantasies are just a byproduct of this pathological need for approval.

In other words, Trump loves dictators because they can decree they are loved.

For DeSantis, authoritarianism is the point; he wants to control people.

Trump doesn’t care about that. He just wants to be worshipped. If that got people to come to his rallies and cheer him on, Trump would cover himself in honey and push a beehive onstage.

DeSantis, on the other hand, doesn’t care about crowds. He just wants to rip the bees’ wings off and not just because he likes it but because cruelty is his mark.

It is an image he has carefully cultivated. Essentially, DeSantis has spent his entire time in office going after some of the most vulnerable groups of immigrants, LGBTQ Floridians, criminals trying to put their lives back together after serving time and punishing their (real-life) allies. and perceived).

And he did it using every lever of power available to him and some things that were probably illegal.

Now you might be wondering: What kind of asshole does that?

The answer to this question is quite simple: a smart jerk who wants to win the Republican nomination.

Because GOP voters want a cruel tyrant. A recent poll shows that 85% of them prefer a candidate who defies wide-awake ideas, and 57% of them want someone who angers liberals.

So DeSantis just gives them what they want. Say what you want about him, he’s not stupid.

Which makes it even sweeter to have his carefully crafted plan get shattered by a complete moron like Donald Trump before DeSantis has even announced his candidacy.

And it’s not just this presidential race that seems doomed.

Most politicians get exactly one shot at the presidency. DeSantis, who shouldn’t be anywhere near the White House, picked this one.

On the one hand, it makes sense. After Jan. 6, and with his legal troubles increasing, it certainly seemed possible that Trump would disappear. And in that case, there would have been a void that DeSantis could have easily filled.

But hoping Trump goes away is like wishing for cancer. It does not work. Instead, you need surgery and/or chemotherapy, and the GOP has never been willing to take the extreme measures necessary to get rid of Trump.

And that’s where DeSantis made his mistake: As soon as it became clear the ex-president wouldn’t be leaving, the governor of Florida should have bowed out and saved his shot for 2028.

In fact, he should have offered Trump an unqualified endorsement: A lot of people urged me to run. But how can I do this when I believe the last election was stolen from President Trump? He is the leader of our party and deserves another chance to right this wrong.

Had he done that, DeSantis could have waltzed all the way to the 2028 nomination.

Fortunately, however, he was too ambitious for that. Maybe he believed his polls or the hype. In any case, even without officially announcing it, he got into the race, and Trump immediately dispatched him.

In the aftermath, without even having to do much, the former president completely emasculated the governor, which is a real problem if you want to cultivate a badass image. He showed that DeSantis is just a common bully who can only go after those who are weaker than him.

And that could be the greatest service Trump will ever do his country.

The above cartoon was created by DonkeyHotey for WhoWhatWhy from these images: Donald Trump cartoon (DonkeyHotey / Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0), Ron Desantis cartoon (DonkeyHotey / Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0), child (René Asmussen / Pexels) and bedroom (THAM YUAN YUAN / Pixabay).

Klaus Marre is a writer, editor and former congressional reporter.

DonkeyHotey creates art to illustrate news articles and opinion pieces. His current work is a combination of caricature, photo collage and photo manipulation.

