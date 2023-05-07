Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attends the coronation of King Charles III





Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, who is also Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special representative, attends the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III and related activities in London from May 5-6, 2023. /Xinhua Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, who is also Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special representative, attends the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III and related activities in London from May 5-6, 2023. /Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative and Vice President Han Zheng has been invited to attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony and related activities in London. Han extended sincere congratulations and good wishes to King Charles III Xi and thanked the British side for the thoughtful arrangements made for his visit to the UK. The British monarch asked Han to convey his sincere thanks and cordial greetings to President Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan for their congratulatory messages to him and the queen. The king welcomed Han as the president’s special representative to the UK to attend the coronation ceremony and said the relationship between the UK and China was very important and he hoped the two sides would work together. together on green, low-carbon and sustainable development. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden during a visit to the United Kingdom to attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony and related activities in London from May 5 to 6, 2023. / Xinhua Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden during a visit to the United Kingdom to attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony and related activities in London from May 5 to 6, 2023. / Xinhua During his stay in the UK, Han also met briefly with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prince William, Prince of Wales, and held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden. Han said countries’ economies are deeply connected in the era of globalization. China continues to promote high-quality development and will continue to promote a high level of openness to the outside world, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with the British side for mutual benefit and common development. He also said that Sino-British trade and investment continue to grow and the UK has become an important destination for Chinese companies wishing to invest in Europe. He expressed his hope that the British government will create a fair, just and non-discriminatory investment environment for Chinese companies. Han pointed out that both China and the UK are supporters, promoters and beneficiaries of economic globalization, multilateralism and free trade. He said China is willing to work with the British side on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, conduct exchanges on a wide range of issues, enhance understanding and narrow differences, and jointly promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations. for the benefit of both countries and the world. On Thursday evening, Han also attended a welcome dinner hosted by the Chinese and British business communities and delivered a speech. In his speech, Han noted that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made a grand plan to build a strong modern socialist state and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese modernization. He said China’s development relies on a solid leadership core and a high degree of continuity and stability in its domestic and foreign policies. No matter how the world changes, China will bring more opportunities and inject certainty and positive energy into the world with its own development. The British business community plays an important and active role in promoting exchanges and cooperation with China, and Han said he looks forward to continuing to bring wisdom and strength to the development of relations between the two countries.

