The president should be like Mrs. Mega and SBY





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Former Vice President Jusuf Kalla asked the President Joko Widodo like its predecessors not to interfere too much in political affairs, especially with regard to the general elections of 2024 (Pemilu). The one colloquially known as JK hopes Jokowi will follow the former president Megawati and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), who is considered not to have interfered much in political affairs towards the end of his term. This was conveyed by JK, who was Jokowi’s representative for 2014-2019, at his residence after receiving a visit from National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar on Saturday (6/5/2023). “In my opinion, the president should be like Mrs. Mega, SBY. It will end, so don’t get too involved in whether you like him or not in politics. So it’s more democratic,” JK was quoted as saying in a Press release. , Sunday (05/07/2023) . The senior Golkar party politician also regretted Jokowi’s decision not to invite NasDem party to a meeting of political parties supporting the government at the State Palace on Tuesday (2/5/2023). According to him, the party led by Surya Paloh should be invited because so far it is still a party that supports the government. For this reason, JK thought the meeting at the Palace was a political discussion. “If the meeting is discussing, because it’s up to the Palace to discuss development issues, that’s natural, but if we’re talking about development, Nasdem should be invited. That means there’s a political discussion,” he said. he declared. Previously, Jokowi had admitted that the NasDem was not invited as it already had its own coalition. The coalition in question is the Coalition for Change for Unity (KPP) with the Democratic Party and the Prosperous Justice Party. The NasDem and the two current opposition parties in government nominate former DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as their 2024 presidential candidate. “Yes, they weren’t invited. The NasDem, we have to talk like that, they already have their own coalition and it’s a combination of parties that met yesterday and also want to build other political cooperations” , he said during his meeting. in Sarinah, Thursday (4/5/2023).

