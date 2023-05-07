Ivanka Trump is now accused of hiding emails in a New York fraud case and may have implied her family committed fraud





In a letter submitted to court last week, the New York Attorney General’s office alleged that the Trump family was withholding emails during the discovery phase of the case and one of the “biggest issues” was an “unexplained drop in emails for Ivanka Trump”.

Email Discrepancies Subject of Complaint to NY AG Court

Along with Donald Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization, Ivanka has been singled out for apparent blockage due to her email volume dropping from 1,200 a month in 2014 to 37 in 2016. Not only have the defendants failed to offer a substantive response to this investigation, but no documents have been produced by Ms. Trump,” the New York Attorney General’s office noted in the April 25 letter.

This is just the latest development in the New York Attorney General’s civil lawsuit against the former president and his three eldest children. The lawsuit alleges the family participated in a fraudulent scheme by “falsely [inflating Trump’s net worth] by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich [Trump] and cheat the system,” according to the press release from New York Attorney General Leticia James.

Ivanka asked to separate her case from that of her father and brothers

According to The Independent, Ivanka’s lawyers alleged in court papers that the fraud complaint filed by the New York Attorney General’s office “contains no allegation that Mrs. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed or certified one of his father’s documents. Financial statements.” His lawyers added: “Other people were responsible for these tasks.

Some noted that it appears to awkwardly imply that her father and siblings actually committed fraud at the Trump Organization, and even depicts Ivanka “throwing her father and siblings under the bus.”

Ivanka’s legal representation also said “Mrs. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed or certified any of her father’s financial statements” and requested that Ivanka’s case be severed from that of her family. . The AG’s office, however, claims that the three Trump children “knowingly participated” in the scheme, along with Donald.

Deadline set for assets to submit outstanding materials

Judge Arther Engoron ordered the Trump family, including Ivanka, to submit all outstanding documents to the court by May 12. This follows an incident last May where Engoron ordered Donald Trump to pay a $110,000 fine for lifting a contempt charge. The charge was brought after Trump ignored a subpoena from the AG’s office during his investigation.

Although Ivanka’s seemingly incomplete email records were the focus of the New York Attorney General’s latest complaint, the former first daughter has distanced herself from her father lately amid his campaign to return in the White House in 2024. According to some reports, this may be partly due to suspicions that Donald Trump will “sell” his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner after indictment.

It was reported that she was also subpoenaed to testify as part of the United States Attorney General’s January 6 investigation into the insurgency.

Ivanka’s team has yet to comment on the alleged discrepancies in the former presidential adviser’s email history.

