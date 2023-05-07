Politics
All set for PM Modi’s Bengaluru mega rally today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to stage a nearly 10 kilometer roadshow in Bengaluru, Karnataka today for the second consecutive day as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign, which has entered its last step before the State Assembly elections.
People gathered in large numbers carrying musical instruments, including drums, to catch a glimpse of the prime minister who also held a nearly 26km roadshow yesterday in the city covering nearly 13 constituencies. Keeping PM’s tour in mind, security has been tightened in Bangalore.
According to the Prime Minister’s schedule, he will start the roadshow at 10 a.m. from the Kempegowda Statue at New Tippasandra Road heading towards the 2nd HAL Stage, Old Madras Road.
The roadshow will end at Trinity Circle at 11:30 a.m. and with that, PM Modi’s two-day mega roadshow in the capital of Karnataka will come to an end.
Earlier on Saturday, Modi held a 26 kilometer road show in the city and covered most parts of southern Bengaluru.
“If only words could describe what I just saw in Bangalore! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish all my life,” the prime minister tweeted after the tour.
Prime Minister Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state later today.
As a NEET exam is scheduled, PM Modi will end the roadshow at 11:30 a.m. by doing a shorter stretch of the roadshow.
Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.
