Strong bladders required for endless King Charles coronation faffing | Jean Crace

It was raining. Of course he did. It wouldn’t have been a fitting crowning if he hadn’t. The Brits wouldn’t have done it any other way. We were born to suffer. Keep Calm and carry on.

The first guests had begun arriving at Westminster Abbey early in the morning. Among them, the lucky deputies who had received an invitation. Although many conservatives complained, it was all a set up by number 10. This Rishi Sunak had hand-picked favorites and those he wanted to put on his side. Never mind. Hope they had strong bladders. The morning was going to be long.

As cameras circled the congregation, the BBC’s Huw Edwards desperately tried to spot a few people he recognised. There was Ant and Dec. He didn’t know which was which, but few do. Nick Cave. You can’t miss the jet black hair. Stephen Fry behind a pillar somewhere. Jill Biden and her granddaughter in the back. The American president never sees this kind of back. President Macron wandering, totally at home. Hes almost an honorary royal these days. In his mind, anyway.

Others began to arrive. The lord orator dealing behind what looked like a large Toblerone. The seven former prime ministers. Boris Johnson and Liz Truss bring up the rear. Johnson looking good as ever. There was no way he would even make an effort for that. Truss with the widest smile. She can’t believe her luck. Only 49 days in which she destroyed the country and she guaranteed a spot on every guest list for life. Living the dream.

Towards the end, Prince Andrew and Harry. Andy got a cape from the clothes box, Harry was in civilian clothes. The message was clear: you can be accused of being a sexual predator. But don’t dare marry a black woman and spill the wick in your autobiography. Huw could barely bring himself to mention either.

In the mall, Clare Balding watched a horse walk sideways as the royal coach carrying King Charles and Camilla drove towards the abbey. Balding pointed to all the flags of the Commonwealth countries, forgetting that many of them wanted to have their own heads of state. Then the cameras also forgot to broadcast the procession crossing Trafalgar Square, where the Republican demonstrators were gathered. We also didn’t hear Andrew getting booed. It was too much lèse-majesté for the occasion. Huw couldn’t have taken it.

Once the king and Camilla arrived at the abbey, a new procession headed for the altar. Directed by Sebastien Coe. What the hell was he doing here? He goes everywhere you don’t want him and even the royal family can’t find a way to keep him out. Prince William, Kate and their children all looked like extras from a Cinderella remake. Then many people did the same. Brits like to think that no other country does these occasions as well. Other countries may have a little more self-esteem. Still, the music was wonderful.

We were told the King intended it to be a celebration of all faiths, but in reality it was a full-fledged Protestant extravaganza. Other confessions were limited to a one-line cameo or a simple part. It was pretty much a sacred ritual, honoring Charles as the one true king and the Church of England as the one true religion.

And in truth, everything quickly started to drag a bit. Justin Welby’s sermon was borderline unintelligible. Meaningless to most people. The two-hour service could have been edited up to 75 minutes. Still, at least it was an hour less than the queens who died in 1953. Prince Louis disappeared for big chunks. Lucky. Maybe he couldn’t be separated from his PlayStation.

I am here to serve. Not to be served, said Charles. Really? It didn’t look like that. It was all for his benefit, after all. Although he seemed oddly detached throughout. Like he didn’t really want to be there. As if all this was a bit too much for him. He could carry the trinkets but the obligations of royalty were too heavy a burden. Fortunately, for once the pen with which he had to sign his name worked perfectly. Otherwise, he might have snapped. The only time he looked vaguely happy was when the gospel choir was singing.

Then we came to the real ceremony. First the anointing with holy oil which took place behind a screen because it was too sacred to be broadcast. A ritual we were told that dates back to Solomon. Hmm. But Zadok the priest always adds a touch of class. Then the Orb of Excellence, the Mace of Magnificence, the Surrealist’s Spurs, the Gauntlet of Devotion, the Goblet of Fire. Or something.

Still, Penny Mordaunt was the breakout star with the Sword of Sincerity. Thank goodness Truss was ousted. Otherwise, we could have had Jacob Rees-Mogg do it. The archbishop struggled to get the crown, but eventually the king was crowned. Prince William swore allegiance and embraced his father. The only tender and personal moment of the whole ceremony. Even so, it was hard to escape the sense of absurdity. A modern 21st century democracy reliving a medieval fantasy. It was like royalty as scripted by Disney. Hard to take seriously. Maybe it would have made more sense in black and white.

At least Camilla looked like she was having fun. She smiled and struggled not to burst out laughing as she was asked to hold a scepter. She clearly thought the whole thing was ridiculous. Meanwhile, the king continued to suffer in this Dadaist play. After endless faffing, the king and queen pinched the back of the altar. Presumably, Camilla needed a cigarette and a quick laugh to release the tension. Most of us were bored now. I couldn’t wait for the thing to be over. Enough was enough.

Eventually they reappeared and headed for the exit as the audience sang God save the King. Charles stopped to thank ministers of other faiths for being ignored throughout the service. Then in the golden carriage. Princess Anne, resembling Napoleon, jumped on a horse. She is now the pending Golden Stick, Balding enthused. Only in Brittany.