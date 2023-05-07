What do you want to know





On May 14, Turkish voters will head to the polls to elect a new president in one of the most important elections of 2023. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has maintained his grip on power for 20 years. But in recent months an economic downturn and a deadly earthquake in the country have shaken confidence in his administration. According to the latest poll, Turkey’s united opposition poses an unprecedented challenge to Erdogan’s regime. With elections a week away in Turkey, we’ve compiled five essential readings that provide the historical and geopolitical context needed to understand what’s at stake in voting. The essays below examine how Erdogan reshaped Turkish politics, the chances of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglus, and more. And for a deep dive into the election, check out our recent FP Live podcast episode, where FPs Ravi Agrawal and two Turkish politics pundits, FPs Steven A. Cook and Gonul Tol, discuss what the results of the elections could mean for the rest of the world. .Chloe Hadavas









An illustration shows Turkish President Erdogan waving against a Turkish flag background. What happens when a Turkish president loses an election? Nobody knows. Erdogan has few role models on how to cede power peacefully, writes Reuben Silverman.









Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Turkish People’s Republican Party and main opposition presidential candidate, gestures to supporters during an election rally in Tekirdag, Turkey, April 27. Elections in Türkiye will be neither free nor fair But the opposition could still win, write Nate Schenkkan and Aykut Garipoglu.









A large crowd waves Turkish flags in front of a billboard for Kemal Kilicdaroglu on the side of a building. What if Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins the elections in Türkiye? It seems only an act of God could unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Perhaps the Feb. 6 earthquake was just that, writes FP Steven A. Cook.









Turkey’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks during a rally in Canakkale, Turkey, April 11. Turkey’s opposition cannot win without the working class Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s abandonment of the left and his embrace of allies of neoliberal economics could cost him the election, writes Halil Karaveli. 6 books to understand Turkey FP Contributors are the best headlines to make sense of the country ahead of its most important election.

