Narendra Modi Bengaluru Roadshow: Clearly Bengaluru wants BJP, says Modi after 26km roadshow in tech capital





Prime Minister Narendra Modi staged a mega road show in Bengaluru on Saturday traveling a distance of 26km in an open vehicle, spearheading BJP efforts to put on a stellar show in the city with 28 assembly seats in the May 10 elections . Tens of thousands of people took to the streets, throwing flowers and waving to the Prime Minister as the motorcade passed through the streets of a dozen constituencies. “If only words could describe what I just saw in Bangalore! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish all my life. It is clear that Bangalore wants the BJP. This city believes that our party will continue to ensure good governance and development,” he later tweeted. The Prime Minister, speaking at Badami later in the evening, said he had never seen the kind of love and affection he had witnessed in Bangalore before. It was unprecedented, as if the people themselves were fighting the polls on behalf of the party, he said. “We seek the blessings of the people of Bengaluru based on our track record along with the promise to continue the progress made so far. We are striving to make Karnataka the number 1 state and also add unprecedented momentum to Bengaluru’s growth trajectory,” Modi tweeted after the roadshow. The Prime Minister also tweeted about the transport infrastructure and other futuristic transport projects that the BJP regime has put in place in Bengaluru for better connectivity and greater prosperity. “In line with the sentiments of the people, we will continue to give the highest priority to better roads, more efficient traffic management systems, efficient drainage systems and the construction of superior infrastructure,” he said. he said, recalling Bengaluru’s support for the BJP since its inception. . “The bond between Bengaluru and BJP is old and strong,” he said. A BJP MP, whose constituency was also covered by the event, said such rounds by the prime minister in the past had led to an increase in vote share for the candidates, regardless of the inconvenience suffered by the candidates. people. The event was a great success and around 1.2 million people watched. the roadshow and hailed the PM, according to Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya, who accompanied the PM along with Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. The BJP is going all out to win big in India’s tech capital as it could ill afford a setback here. In 2018, Congress, despite anti-incumbency, gave the BJP a tough fight, winning 15 seats. The BJP came second with 11 seats while the JDS got two seats.

