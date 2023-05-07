Donald Trump ‘bad’ for GOP, will lose to Biden: Chris Christie





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has warned that nominating Donald Trump for president would be “bad for the Republican Party” and guarantee President Joe Biden’s re-election.

I’m very concerned that this is heading towards a Trump-Biden rematch, Christie said during her Sunday appearance on the WABC 770 AM Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis.

A Trump-Biden rematch is bad for the Republican Party.

Christie said Trump has been an albatross for the GOP since winning the White House in 2016.

Donald Trump has done nothing but lose since winning the election in 2016. We lost the House in 2018. The Senate and the White House in 2020. We underperformed in 2022 and lost more governorships and another Senate seat,” Christie said.

“Donald Trump can’t win.

Christie, who unsuccessfully ran for president himself in 2016 as Trump raced for the nomination, is considering whether to make another bid for the White House.

He does a vanity exercise to try to feel better. It’s not going to make the country better, Christie said of Trump.

Chris Christie said Trump’s nomination as the Republicans’ nominee in 2024 would guarantee a second term for Joe Biden. AFP via Getty Images Christie has said he will no longer support Trump over his refusal to concede the 2020 election. Getty Images

“That’s why I’m considering it because I’m afraid the people who are in the race so far don’t want to go head-to-head with him. The only way to beat the lead runner is to take the lead runner directly. , he added.

Christie previously hit out at Trump for suggesting he could skip the primary debates because he’s the frontrunner.

But Christie also slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has potentially become Trump’s toughest Republican challenger for the GOP nomination, for his attack on Walt Disney Co. DeSantis, a Republican, is expected to announce a House run White.

His fight against Disney was ill-advised, poorly executed and unconservative. I’ve always believed that conservatives think it’s wrong to use the power and levers of government to try to change the way people think and to punish people for taking a stand on a public issue.” Christie said.

Christie said a Biden-Trump rematch would lead to a Democratic victory. Getty Images

“Yet that’s exactly what Governor DeSantis did with Disney. It’s wrong. And then he got outwitted by [Disney CEO] Bob Iger on top Instead of graciously stepping back from this and saying he made a mistake, [DeSantis] is now doubling

“I am very concerned that he does not have the temperament and judgment to be President of the United States,” he added.

The former New Jersey governor backed Trump in 2016 and 2020 and helped him prepare for the debate, but said he would no longer support the losing candidate for his inability to accept defeat in the general election.

