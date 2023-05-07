Congratulations pour in from around the world for British King Charles III





Countries around the world have sent their congratulations to Britain’s King Charles III, who was crowned in London on Saturday at the age of 74. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended the ceremony, said on Twitter that her coronation was “a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy, a symbol of stability and continuity”. US President Joe Biden, also on Twitter, congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation, saying he was “proud” that his wife Jill was representing the United States at the ceremony. “The long friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom is a source of strength for our two peoples,” he said. French President Emmanuel Macron praised the new king and queen calling them “friends of France” in a tweet on Saturday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visiting Kenya, welcomed the arrival on the throne of the king, whom he described as an ally for the climate cause. “It is very important that he is someone who is committed to close cooperation between Britain and the European Union and who also has his own very important agenda to advance climate protection,” said he declared. From kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a message of congratulations. “I wish King Charles III many years of successful rule, and the people of the United Kingdom prosperity and joint victories with us.” And Chinese President Xi Jinping, while congratulating the new British monarch, said that Beijing is ready to work with the United Kingdom to strengthen the friendship between their two peoples. “China and the UK, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should adopt a strategic and long-term approach to promote the historic movement towards peace, development and win-win cooperation,” he told the official China News newspaper. Agency. And in Romania, tourists attended the coronation at a guest house the king owns in the village of Viscri in Transylvania. He travels to the country every year, visiting the area where his great-great-great-grandmother was born.

