Local elections in England: neither Sunak nor Starmer





The local elections inflicted a huge defeat on the Conservatives. Things are bad for the Labor Party too. Only greens can be happy. Rishi Sunak fails. Recently, Britain’s ruling Tories have found some hope for the first time in a long time: their new Prime Minister has solved tricky issues like the Northern Ireland Protocol and stabilized the economy after the crises. of Corona and Ukraine under Boris Johnson and the neoliberal madness of Liz Truss. But local elections across much of England have now handed the Tories a colossal defeat and Labor is back as the strongest local force for the first time since Tony Blair. It is all the more painful for Sunak since the last elections in the candidate constituencies and municipalities date back four years, at the height of the crisis of the government of Theresa May, who resigned a few weeks later. Sunak has now passed May’s low point, what is he doing? Next year Britain will elect a new parliament. Four years ago, the Tories successfully brought in Boris Johnson to save their skins. Not in sight this time. But if Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer thinks he is now on the safe path to Downing Street, he may be too happy. Labor’s lead over the Tories is much smaller than in opinion polls. Labor won only half of the seats lost to the Conservatives, with the rest going to the Liberals and Greens. The latter, in particular, are skyrocketing: local politics in times of climate and housing shortages is environmental politics, and neither the Tories nor Labor are good at it. For the 2024 elections, this means: there is a climate of change, but the race is on. In 2019, two populists met Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, both of whom sparked enthusiasm in their respective circles. In 2024, with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, there will be two technocrats that nobody gets excited about. The transition from the popular queen to the rainy Charles seems almost symptomatic: gray times are dawning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://taz.de/Kommunalwahlen-in-England/!5930162/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos