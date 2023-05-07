Trump says Ireland’s housing crisis is ‘a good thing in a way’





Former US President Donald Trump said Ireland’s housing crisis was a “good thing in a way” because “people want to live in Ireland”.

Mr Trump made the comments in an interview with the Irish Independent during his recent visit to his resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Asked by journalist Niamh Horan if he had any advice for the government on the housing crisis given his experience in real estate, Mr Trump replied: Do you mean crisis by the fact that you don’t don’t have accommodation?

“Well, that’s a good thing one way. It’s better than the other way. Because, you know, a lot of countries have the opposite problem because nobody wants to live there.”

Mr Trump added: “People want to live in Ireland… People are moving to Ireland. It’s a great place and you have great leaders and great people in politics. I know a lot of them.

Former US President Donald Trump on the 4th hole at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, during his visit to Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Images

He described his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel as “one of the finest properties in Ireland”.

Mr Trump also said Ireland had something special. Ireland is hot.”

As president, Mr. Trump often spoke of his desire to bring American companies based abroad back to the United States, and he was less positive about American multinationals in Ireland.

He said Ireland has done one of the best jobs taking business from the United States and that the United States should be a little ashamed of itself.”

But if you’re in Ireland you must be very happy about that because you’re removing so much stuff and a lot of people are wondering how it’s going? How does the United States allow this to happen. Do you know why? Because they’re run by stupid people, okay?

In the wide-ranging interview, Mr Trump also touched on topics including the influence of his father Fred Trump, criticism of his successor Joe Biden and the civil lawsuit in which he is accused of raping the author And Jean Carroll.

