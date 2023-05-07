ASEAN summit discusses Myanmar conflict, Jokowi recalls 5 points of consensus









west mangarai – President Joko Widodo has pushed for a dialogue approach to resolving the conflict in Myanmar, one of the ASEAN member countries. Jokowi said the conflict in Myanmar will be discussed at the ASEAN summit to be held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) from May 9-11, 2023. “Yes, precisely, this will be discussed. But our reference remains for Myanmar, our objective remains five-point consensus be a benchmark,” Jokowi told reporters upon arrival at Komodo Labuan Bajo airport on Sunday 05/07/2023. reported from Detik News, five-point consensus is a five-point consensus between President Jokowi and the head of Myanmar’s military junta, General Min Aung Hlaing in April 2021. The five points of consensus include the call for an immediate cessation of violence, dialogue between related parties, mediation by the ASEAN Special Commission, the dispatch of a special envoy, the provision of humanitarian aid and the visit to Myanmar of a special envoy to meet with all parties concerned. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi wants the conflict in Myanmar to be resolved through dialogue rather than sanctions. He encouraged the distribution of humanitarian aid and the dialogue to continue continuously. “Firstly, the violence must stop immediately. Secondly, humanitarian aid must reach the people of Myanmar. Thirdly, dialogue, which is important, what we want to be active not only here but also in Myanmar itself must be active to play a role in the dialogues, we want to do that,” Jokowi said. On this occasion, Jokowi stressed that Indonesia does not want the regional organization in Southeast Asia to become a proxy for certain forces. He stressed that Indonesia’s principle in ASEAN is collaboration and cooperation. “Because what we want is an open ASEAN, cooperation with anyone, with any country. So solving all the problems of ASEAN is the principle of dialogue. It is very important, especially on the Myanmar issue,” Jokowi said. Watch the video “Arrived in Labuan Bajo, Jokowi calls ASEAN 2023 summit facilities ready“

