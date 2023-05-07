Chris Christie ‘considering’ 2024 offer, ‘very concerned’ about potential Biden-Trump rematch





Former New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie admitted he was “very concerned” about a possible rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2024, while also noting that he was considering his own presidential race accordingly.

“I’m very concerned that what was heading towards a Trump-Biden rematch,” the former governor and Trump’s main rival said in a 2016 radio interview on WABC 770 AMs “Cats Roundtable.” with John Catsimatidis. “A Trump-Biden rematch is bad for the Republican Party.”

Christie went on to slam the former president’s electoral record, saying he “has done nothing but lose since winning the election in 2016.”

“We lost the House in 2018. The Senate and the White House in 2020. We underperformed in 2022 and lost more governorships and another Senate seat. Donald Trump can’t win,” Christie said .

Christie acknowledged that he was considering his own presidential run in 2024, given that he felt none of the current GOP hopefuls were ready to take on Trump.

“He’s doing an exercise in vanity to try to feel better. It won’t make the country better,” Christie said. “That’s why I’m considering it because I’m afraid the people who are in the race so far don’t want to go head-to-head with him.”

“The only way to beat the favorite is to face him directly,” he said.

Christie has criticized the former president and the Republican Party’s approach to Trump as the 2024 race continues to heat up, recently slamming the party for not actively pushing the former president further.

“You’re not going to beat someone up by closing your eyes, clicking your heels three times and saying, ‘There’s no place like home,'” Christie said in April during a small event in New Hampshire.

Christie also touched on his own run for the presidency on that trip, saying he had the debating potential to potentially bring down Trump, should they face off on a debate stage.

Christie is expected to make a decision later this month, telling Fox News also while in New Hampshire that he’s “not there yet.”

“I’m not there yet. I don’t know enough yet. And I haven’t spoken to enough people yet to be able to make a final decision,” Christie said.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

