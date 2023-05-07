Xi Jinping China’s Demographic Crisis After Losing 41 Million COVID Workforce Workers | WORLD





At the first meeting of the Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission since the October reshuffle, Xi pointed to trends including a low birth rate, an aging population and regional discrepancies. We must fully understand and deal adequately with the new situations of demographic development in our country.Xi said, according to a reading posted on the central government’s website. It is essential for China to focus on improving the quality of its population while maintaining an adequate birth rate and population size, he said. READ ALSO: China’s population declines for first time in over 60 years Xi called for improving Beijing’s population development plans to cope with the new situation. The message follows recent confirmation that China’s population will begin to shrink in 2022 for the first time in six decades, the latest milestone in a worsening demographic challenge. The country’s workforce has shrunk by more than 41 million over the past three yearsreflecting the toll of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and a decline in the working-age population. China has lost 40 million workers since the pandemic | The decline coincides with a faster decline in the working-age population The shrinking workforce and aging population are a reality rather than a problem, and there are no easy solutions.said Neo Silver Managing Director of China Research at Evercore ISI At New York. It takes 18 years to have a worker. The focus should be on increasing productivity. Meanwhile, China has overtaken India as the world’s most populous country, according to United Nations data released last month. READ ALSO: What Xi Jinping wants in Latin America Officials at Friday’s meeting also pledged to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system complete, advanced and safe to maintain the strategic advantage in future development and international competition, according to the statement. Ensuring industrial security must be the priority of priorities and more efforts should be made to achieve fundamental technological breakthroughs, he said. READ ALSO: India will overtake China in population by the end of the month, confirms the UN Unlimited benefits with your Management subscription! Enjoy up to 70% off. in more than 300 Subscribers Club promotions, which you can also use as many times as you want. concede them here Still not subscribed?get your plan here

