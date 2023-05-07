Pakistani man lynched for alleged blasphemy at rally | Religious News





A Muslim cleric killed after his speech at a rally of opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been deemed blasphemous.

A Pakistani man has been beaten to death for allegedly making profanity at an opposition party rally in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a local police official told Al Jazeera.

Nigar Alam, a local Muslim religious leader, was invited to deliver a speech at a rally organized by former Prime Minister Imran Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the village of Sawaldher in the district from Mardan.

Alam was killed by mobs after making blasphemous remarks that angered people, a local official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Al Jazeera.

Police initially managed to get Alam to safety in a nearby store, but the mob broke through the door, dragged him out and beat him with batons. He died instantly.

Video of the lynching was widely shared on social media, with police trying in vain to stop a frenzied mob from beating the man.

Alam’s body has been taken to hospital for further procedures and an investigation is ongoing, the official said.

We have filed a first information report where the police themselves are the complainant, but due to the sensitivity of the case the FIR is sealed, he added.

Blasphemy is an extremely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir up crowds and violence.

In February, an angry mob entered a police station in the city of Lahore in eastern Pakistan, snatched a person accused of blasphemy from his cell and killed him.

In December 2021, a Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Diyawadanage, who worked as a factory manager in Pakistan, was beaten to death and set on fire by an angry mob over allegations of blasphemy.

Then-Prime Minister Khan publicly criticized Diyawadanages’ killing, calling it a day of shame for Pakistan. Months later, six people have been sentenced to death for their role in the vigilante’s murder.

The same thing happened to Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old student who was lynched on his university campus following a debate about religion.

International and Pakistani rights groups say blasphemy charges have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores. The Pakistani government has long been under pressure to change the country’s blasphemy laws, but other political forces in the country have strongly resisted.

According to the Center for Social Justice, an independent minority rights group, more than 2,000 people have been charged with blasphemy since 1987 and at least 88 people have been killed by mobs after similar allegations.

