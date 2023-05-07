‘PM Modi mentioning our movie’: Adah Sharma writes note, thanks audience after The Kerala Story success





The controversy-ridden The Kerala Story was released in theaters on May 5. With the success of the opening day at the box office, actress Adah Sharma wrote a strong note on Instagram and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning her in his speech at a campaign rally. Sharma also shared stills and BTS from the film and wrote, Ovation standing in theaters, the Honorable Prime Minister mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory, critics and audience applauding my performance, HOUSEFULL messages from so many you, an exceptional opening! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true #Greatful (sic). It can be read further, And for the few who still call #TheKeralaStory a propaganda movie, saying that these incidents don’t exist even after watching the testimonies of several Indian victims and their relatives,,, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides. ..maybe a story of white girls told to you could make you feel that our indian movie is real #adahsharma Dir @sudipto_sen (sic). While addressing a rally in Ballary ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke about the history of Kerala. He said, They say, The history of Kerala is based on what happens in this beautiful state. But look at Congress. They stand with the terrorists and try to ban it, Prime Minister Modi has said. The film Kerala Story revealed the terrorist plot that is taking place in the beautiful state of Kerala. But look at the unfortunate situation in the country where Congress is seen standing with this trend of terrorism destroying societies. Not only that, the Congress is also engaged in disguised political negotiations with those linked to this trend of terrorism, Prime Minister Modi added. Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story is based on the alleged radicalization and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS). According to cinema trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film collected around Rs 8 crore on its first day of release (May 5) and added Rs 12 crore on the second day, bringing the domestic box office total to Rs 20 crore . The film stars Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani and Yogita Bihani in the lead roles and was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Besides Adah Sharma, Vipul Shah, the producer of The Kerala Story and also the creative director, also thanked PM Modi for mentioning the film in his speech. What more can we ask for on a day when on the first morning the High Court of Kerala renders such a beautiful judgment and none other than the honorable Prime Minister talks about our film and he highlights the problem that we are trying to highlight evident throughout the film. We have said this is a film against terror, terrorism, it is not against any community, religion and this position is held by none other than the Honorable Prime Minister, Vipul told PTI. Also Read: Kerala History: Tamil Nadu Multiplexes Stop Screening of Sudipto Sen Film From Today

