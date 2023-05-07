President Joko Widodo: abundant food supply and stable prices





LAMPUNG – Not only are prices stable, but during his visit to Lampung on Friday (5/5) yesterday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that food supply and prices after Eid 2023 were in good condition. “The most important thing at the moment is related to inflation. The price of the goods, which are mainly food, sold in this market (South Lampung) I checked the eggs, the prices are very good. Chile IDR 20,000, red and white onions are also good, so I think if we can keep lowering that price inflation will also come down,” the president said after visiting a market in South Lampung on Friday (5/ 5). The president said the current food stability must be held together so that people’s purchasing power can increase. Moreover, according to him, the supply of commodities at the farm level is also abundant. “This is what we hope for a lot of supply, prices can be controlled and people’s purchasing power will increase. For example, the supply of eggs is abundant and the price will definitely go down, if the production of chilli is plentiful, the price will definitely come down,” he said. Next, the president said, the government will focus on improving infrastructure to reduce food logistics costs to markets across Indonesia. For this reason, the President requested that the existing roads in Lampung be repaired immediately to make it easier for farmers to send their agricultural products. “Road infrastructure is meant to reduce logistics costs which will affect prices in the market. I want to see that existing roads in Lampung are the key to cheap logistics costs,” he said. Previously, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Mentan SYL) ensured the availability of staple foods under safe conditions. It ensures that national production will be able to meet the needs of the community as the farmer’s main harvest continues in a number of centres. “We ensure safe availability. We have received reports from regions and field monitoring results 13 of our products are safe. Although there are 4 products imported from overseas such as soybeans, sugar, meat and garlic. But I make sure everything is safe,” he explained.

