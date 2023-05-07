Man compares Imran Khan to Prophet at PTI rally, lynched to death for blasphemy





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A man was lynched by a violent mob in Mardan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after being accused of blasphemy during a rally of Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party on the night of May 6, Pakistani media reported.

A video is making the rounds on social networks, in which several people can be seen violently beating the man. The crowd even hung around and were seen mercilessly beating the lifeless body of a man believed to be in his 40s in the Sawal Dher area. The deceased has been identified as Maulana Nigar Alam. He was accused of announcing in front of a crowd at a Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally that he respects PTI chairman Imran Khan as a prophet because he is an honest man, the report reported. FridayTimes.

The alleged statement quickly sparked anger among those gathered at the scene. Some reported that the police had gone to the scene to push back the crowd.

People attacked the man as they were talking to elders there. Meanwhile, a report cited by the Friday Times said that prior to the incident, some clerics from the Deobandi school of thought had demanded that a complaint be filed against the victim for blasphemy.

Various social media users believed the person’s sensitive statement provoked the public, which led to the man’s lynching, according to the Friday Times.

International and Pakistani rights groups say blasphemy charges have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores. The Pakistani government has long been under pressure to change the country’s blasphemy laws, but other political forces in the country have strongly resisted, media reported.

Earlier in February, a person accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib was forcibly taken out of the police station by an enraged mob and tortured to death.

The incident was reported in the Warburton area, where the accused, a Muslim man, was arrested on charges of blasphemy and witchcraft for using photos of his ex-wife.

The man was also accused of setting fire to pages of the Holy Quran. He had recently been released after spending two years in prison, according to The Friday Times.

The mob attacked the police station, where the accused was held in a dungeon while the police station SHO and other law enforcement personnel fled for their lives.

Sources, quoted by the Friday Times, said the mob dragged the accused out of the dungeon, tortured him to death and set his body on fire. An investigation has been ordered into the incident by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He asked police why they hadn’t stopped the violent mob and said the rule of law must be ensured at all costs, the Friday Times reported. (With ANI inputs)

