Harness Boris Johnson’s campaign power or risk being ousted Tory MPs warn Rishi Sunak





Rishi Sunak must harness Boris Johnson’s campaign power ahead of the general election or risk facing a decision to oust him, Tory MPs have warned. Following a series of disastrous local election results, furious Tory backbenchers have demanded the Prime Minister find a role for his predecessor amid growing fears over the parties’ general election prospects. The party lost more than 1,000 council seats in Thursday’s polls, raising serious concerns that it could head for the opposition benches in 18 months. Doubts are beginning to emerge in Conservative ranks that the cost of living crisis will be over by election time, and without tangible change Mr Sunak may not be able to convince voters to support him. A senior conservative said I : Rishi must deliver a vision to the public now. Boris was very good at it, and I would bring Boris back to some extent, that is, if he would serve under a Rishi government. But what you might find is that the Red Wallers are starting to get arrogant and demanding Boris back, when it was those assholes who got rid of him in the first place. Another MP added: You’re starting to see whispers with the Sue Gray stuff [from Mr Johnsons allies]. You never know something weird might happen over the next few weeks. I just don’t want to see the No 10 revolving door do it again. Related article Comments come after I reported that a former Cabinet minister suggested the party should start a dialogue on Mr Johnson’s return as leader immediately after the local election results. The source said: We have plenty of time before the next general election, and if Boris can do better, and on today’s results it certainly appears to be the case, then we should be looking for a new leader. Supporters of Mr Johnson who set up the grassroots Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) group are holding a conference on Saturday after one of its founders called on Mr Sunak to face a membership leadership vote party. The event is expected to feature several Tory MPs, including speeches from key Johnson allies Jacob Rees-Mogg, Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries. Reacting to the polls last week, Lord Cruddas, one of the founders of the CDO, said they reflected the disunity within the Conservative Party caused by the 1922 committee and MPs by sacking two sitting prime ministers and installing a leader rejected by the members. Even moderate Tories have suggested Mr Sunak could see a move against him unless he drastically changes his economic policy amid growing unrest over the scale of the tax burden. But the speech of a new change of leader at the head of the Conservative Party was categorically rejected by some conservatives on Sunday. Former cabinet minister Jackie Doyle Price told Sky News: Frankly, I am horrified that people want to subject us to another leadership election as if four a year weren’t too much. We need to come together and start growing and start delivering and we need to stop bickering amongst ourselves, we need to stop focusing on the big names and we need to take care of government business, it’s as simple as that.

