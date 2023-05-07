Is the Erdoan era in Turkey coming to an end?

After dominating Turkish politics for two decades, opinion polls suggest President Recep Tayyip Erdoan could face the toughest election in his history on May 14. long tradition of secular government. In 2014, he won the country’s first-ever direct presidential election, then expanded the powers of the office with a new constitution adopted in 2017.

A deepening economic crisis with inflation just below 50% and a failed initial response to the devastating earthquakes in February have created an opening for an opposition candidate to prevent Erdoan’s rule from dragging on into a third decade. This could have implications far beyond Turkey. Although a member of NATO, Turkey under Erdoan has pursued closer relations with Russia and various other policies that have created tension with its Western partners.

We spoke with Turkish experts from the Eurasia Group to get a better idea of ​​what to expect from the upcoming elections.

Polls indicate unusually close presidential competition, is Erdo’s dominance slipping?

Public support for Erdo has steadily waned since he became president in 2014. His Justice and Development Party (AKP) briefly lost its parliamentary majority in the June 2015 general election, but the quickly recovered a few months later in the November snapshot polls. Since then, Erdogan and the AKP have had to rely on alliances primarily with the Nationalist Movement Party, but also some fringe Islamist parties to maintain his legislative majority and secure his re-election as president. Meanwhile, unorthodox policies such as keeping interest rates low despite high inflation have amplified economic challenges, causing fatigue with the AKP’s long rule. The new voters who have known no other leader than Erdoan are eager for change. While Erdoan, 69, remains Turkey’s most prominent politician, he has largely lost his magic touch to communicate with voters. For example, his reference to recent earthquakes as an act of fate in an effort to minimize their impact sparked more outrage with the government’s response. All of these factors suggest that the Erdogan era is coming to an end, at least in the public psyche.

Who is the main challenger and what must he do to win?

Six opposition parties joined forces in the National Alliance and chose the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kldarolu, as their common candidate. The 74-year-old will be Erdoan’s main challenger. To succeed, he must hold together a split coalition of social democrats, secularists, Islamists and nationalists. Moreover, he must secure the support of Kurdish and left-wing voters. More importantly, Kldarolu must convince voters that he can indeed chair a six-party coalition and work with a diverse legislature to solve Turkey’s economic problems. On a practical level, the opposition will have to ensure the security and integrity of the ballot and the vote count.

What should Erdoan do?

The president must energize his conservative, Islamist and nationalist base. To this end, Erdoan will use scare tactics. He will try to associate Kldarolu with terrorism, citing his support among pro-Kurdish parties. (Turkey has suffered from a long-running battle with Kurdish separatist militants that has left tens of thousands dead.) Erdoan will also play on pious voters’ fears of a return to hardline secularism by pre-AKP governments. , insinuating that Kldarolu does not respect their religious beliefs. Meanwhile, Erdogan will use the advantages of electoral subsidies, control of the bureaucracy, influence on the media, etc. to undermine the opposition campaign.

Is fraud likely?

There have been disputes and allegations of wrongdoing in every Turkish election since 2014. These involved arbitrary pauses in vote count updates, allegations of multiple votes, acceptance of ballot papers irregularities, the blocking of election observers and a new forced race for the mayor of Istanbul. elections in 2019. Similar risks exist for the upcoming polls.

How likely do you think Erdoan will try to force a repeat of this election?

If Erdoan loses the presidential election by a very narrow margin (less than 1% of the total vote), he could rely on the Supreme Electoral Council to force a repeat election, as he did when the his party’s candidate lost the mayoralty of Istanbul. election by less than 14,000 votes to the CHP candidate. (The CHP went on to win the new race with 800,000 more votes than the AKP.) If Erdoan manages to retain his parliamentary majority with a surprise victory in the legislative elections being held at the same time as the presidential vote, he will likely be more likely to request a rerun. If Kldarolu won the presidency by a wide margin (more than 2% of the total vote) and the opposition obtained a comfortable majority in parliament, Erdogan would be less likely to disrupt the electoral process.

Is violence expected around the elections?

Offices of the AKP and opposition parties in various provinces, including Istanbul, were attacked by gunmen and vandals. Kldarolu has also faced aggressive horseplay and threats around his public gatherings, leading him to cancel some gatherings. Some opposition politicians have also expressed concern over an assassination attempt on Kldarolu. Although major unrest is unlikely, spontaneous outbreaks of violence are possible as elections approach. If there were blatant election disruption or a very close race, it could spark protests and street violence, too much though probably limited.