Shahi Parivar Congress calls for secession of Karnataka, inciting foreign powers: PM Modi





Stepping up his attack on Congress and setting the stage for a bitter showdown in Karnataka where the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections ends on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Gandhi family of calling for secession of the state of India and take the lead to work against the interests of the country.

Concluding his Karnataka campaign with a campaign rally at Nanjangud in Mysuru district on Sunday, Modi said the Congress party royal family, Shahi Parivar, in order to influence politics in the country, had openly urged foreign powers to interfere and meet secretly with foreign diplomats who don’t like India. He said he never thought the disease of the tukde tukde gang would reach such heights in Congress. Congress Shahi Parivar has stepped forward in this Karnataka election, shattering convention and crushing the sentiments of the country. I want to tell all of Hindustan, with great pain and listen to me very carefully, my countrymen, he said. Congressman Shahi Parivar came to Karnataka yesterday and said he wants to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Do you know what that means? … When a country becomes free, it is called a sovereign country. What the Congress is saying is that they consider Karnataka to be separate from India. Do you accept this? Shouldn’t Congress be punished for saying such a thing? This means that the Congress openly advocates the secession of Karnataka from India. I never would have thought that the disease of the tukde tukde gang would reach such heights in Congress, he said. He said Congress insulted the state’s freedom fighters and the crore patriotism of Kannadigas. Congress, he said, has a history of dividing brothers and making states fight each other. Each time they did, the locals would unite to defeat them. For political oxygen, they want to come to power in Karnataka at all costs, he said, adding that the party would get an answer on May 10. Terrorists and criminal elements, he said, are emboldened whenever Congress takes power. This, he said, was dangerous to national security. We have seen time and time again that for appeasement, Congress stands with the terrorists. We have seen this in Kerala and Karnataka. On May 10, when you vote, you must remember this. In many countries we notice that wherever terror, anarchy and crime are spared, destruction is everywhere. Investment comes only to places where there is law and order, he said, adding that only the BJP can ensure law and order.

