



High Court rejects motion to shave Khan al-Ahmar immediately The High Court of Justice refuses to order the government to demolish the illegal Bedouin encampment of Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank, saying the timing of such an operation is at the discretion of the government for security and diplomatic reasons. The move is a blow to right-wing organizations that have sought for years to have Khan al-Ahmar demolished and will increase criticism from the right flank of the current government, which includes several ministers and MPs who have long called for the encampment to be removed. In the three-judge panel’s unanimous decision, Judge Alex Stein writes that the government’s position, asking that the court allow the state to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar at a time of its choosing because of the damage that may be currently being done to Israel security and its diplomatic position, is justified. The basis of the States’ claim was laid out in confidential documents presented to the court which, Stein writes, reassures us that these reasons, without exception, relate to state security and foreign affairs, and says that the practice of the courts is not to interfere with the priorities of a state authority in applying the law. The court, however, points out that Khan al-Ahmar is illegal and should be demolished. Right-wing organization Regavim, which asked the court to demolish the encampment, says the ruling demonstrates the courts’ bias against the settlement movement, saying the state has in the past argued that diplomatic considerations prevented it to demolish the Israeli West Bank. settlements which the court nevertheless ordered to be immediately demolished. On the other hand, state capitulation to international pressure and the High Court’s automatic approval of such capitulation leads the state to anarchy: whenever state policy is hated by international elements, they will pressure the government to back down, it’s a shame. for the State of Israel and a disgrace to the High Court, Regavim said in response to the ruling.

