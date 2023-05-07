Asa Hutchinson says Donald Trump ‘played the victim’





To regain his political popularity, Donald Trump “played the victim”, said Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson told NBC News that Trump supporters “believe he has been harassed” amid the investigations he faces. Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, is also a GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has said former President Donald Trump “played the victim” to gain favor in the polls.

Hutchinson, also a Republican presidential candidate in 2024, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that despite Trump’s resurgence in the polls after his 2022 midterm flop, he’s still early in the campaign season.

“He was responsible for a lot of the failure and the growth that we expected and the wins in a number of different states. And so his numbers were down,” Hutchinson said Sunday. “Since then, his numbers have increased because he played the role of the victim. People think he was harassed because of some lawsuits.”

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of the investigation into his businesses led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Since then, Trump has launched a social media campaign against Bragg.

Hutchinson said Trump was able to rally his base around his victimization, giving the former president the top spot among GOP candidates in the polls by double-digit percentage points so far.

“I’m kidding, in some ways, that his campaign manager is Alvin Bragg from New York,” Hutchinson said of Trump on Sunday. “This indictment has made those numbers go up because they don’t think they’re fair. That will sort itself out over time.”

Trump faces several other investigations, including two by the federal government for his role in trying to nullify the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, as well as his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

On Sunday, Hutchinson said Trump had “moral responsibility” for the Jan. 6 attack, though the Justice Department will have to decide whether he has criminal liability.

Hutchinson said he was focused on the 2024 election and “persuading Americans that we need to go in a different direction.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/asa-hutchinson-donald-trump-played-the-victim-alvin-bragg-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos