Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Arrived in Labuan Bajo, President Jokowi participated in a mock welcome of ASEAN leaders





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo arrived at Komodo International Airport, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on Sunday (07/05/2023). The Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 carrying the two landed at Komodo Airport around 3:30 p.m. WITA. The arrival of the President and Ms. Iriana was simulated as the reception for ASEAN leaders who will attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit to be held on May 10-11, 2023 in Labuan Bajo. On this occasion, the President was welcomed by a line of troops of honor and the traditional dance “Arrive Meka”. In his explanation to the media team after participating in the mock welcome, President Jokowi assured that the 42nd ASEAN Summit is ready to hold. “Two days left, it’s ready, everything is ready. God willing, everything is ready. All is done. Finally, we have, after Eid, we checked, everything is ready. Now it’s just implementation,” the president said. According to the president, all levels of government are currently focused on holding the ASEAN summit. In addition, the President also considers the active involvement of the people of Labuan Bajo in the organization of the ASEAN summit. “I think everyone is involved because they are good at hosting, good at cooking, good at preparing the host family, everyone, the hotel, is all involved, right” , he explained. Furthermore, the President said that holding the ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo is a good opportunity to promote this tourist destination internationally. “It is a very good momentum for us to hold the ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo marketing Labuan Bajo to let the whole world know that in Indonesia there is something called Labuan Bajo in Nusa

Southeast of the East,” he said. Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi, Minister of Transport (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Admiral Commander of TNI also welcomed the President and Ms. Iriana at Komodo International Airport. Yudo Margono, National Police Chief, General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Head of State Intelligence Agency (KaBIN) Budi Gunawan, and NTT Governor Viktor Laiskodat.(IDF/UN)

