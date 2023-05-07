John J. Tkacik, Jr. About Taiwan: A Bushel and APEC of Meaningful Participation

The 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum leaders’ meeting in San Francisco will be a particular challenge as President Joe Biden is forced to host both Chinese State President () Xi Jinping () and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Of course, Putin will not be present. He’s very busy and, well, he’s a war criminal. The International Court of Justice indicted him in March for war crimes of illegal deportation of population (children) and illegal transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. The State Department is currently documenting and assessing these war crimes. President Xi, Putin’s boundless best friend, would not be Biden’s ideal guest either.

Thus, the year 2023 will test the imagination and ingenuity of the hard-working diplomats at the US State Department who are responsible for managing the calendar of more than a hundred events (workshops, meetings ministerial meetings, political conferences) of this year. APEC. As always, the biggest event on the annual APEC calendar is the Leaders’ Meeting.

But there may be a way out. The United States Congress and President Joe Biden have passed broadly bipartisan laws requiring: 1) United States political support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations; and 2) Taiwan’s full membership in organizations for which statehood is not a requirement. APEC is one of the latter (along with the Asian Development Bank and the World Trade Organization).

Forty-four years ago, the founding text of Taiwan Americas policy, the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, explicitly stated that nothing in it should be construed as a basis for excluding Taiwan from membership in any organization. international. More recently, every United States National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the past four years declares that it is United States policy to advocate for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the United Nations and its affiliated agencies.

Meaningful participation, you ask? According to Mr. Matt Lee of the Associated Press (and Dean of the State Department’s Press Corps), the State Department tacitly defines meaningful participation as participation independent of Beijing.

In these NDAAs, Congress requires the Department of State to provide a systematic analysis of all IO [international organizations], [and] to the extent possible, identify IOs that best lend themselves to advancing Taiwan’s participation, including an assessment of the potential erosion of Taiwan’s engagement in these organizations.

Well well. Let’s do the math. 2023 is the 30th consecutive year that Taiwan’s APEC commitment has been eroded at annual leaders’ meetings. It would look bad if the State Department were to point out that in 2023 the United States itself is complicit in keeping Taiwan out.

Let me explain.

In 1989, two of the largest economies in the Asia-Pacific region, China and Taiwan, were excluded from the founding list of APEC due to recent troubles in Tiananmen Square. The original twelve APEC economies felt that if China was not invited to join, then inviting Taiwan could make the Tiananmen perpetrators even more bloodthirsty than they already were.

In fact, it took another year for the founders of APEC to persuade China and Taiwan to join simultaneously without causing a scandal.

Even then, official invitations from China and Taiwan to attend the November 14, 1991 APEC ministerial meeting in Seoul were not sent until November 3. Eventually, however, China and Taiwan were invited to the Seoul APEC forum on the basis of equal respect. As the New York Times said at the time: At last week’s meeting, in an unusual show of pragmatism in the face of ideology, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan sat side by side.

Of course, they took place side by side! Why wouldn’t they? APEC’s founding principles of 1989 give equal respect to the views of all participants and insist that cooperation should be based on informal consultative exchanges of views among Asia-Pacific economies.

And in 1991, the Taiwanese delegation took full advantage of its membership in the new club. On Tuesday, November 12, a few days before the opening ceremonies, Taiwanese Minister of Economy Vincent Siew () was able to schedule roundless bilateral meetings with ministers from Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Chile and South Koreans. like with the US Trade Representative. Siew told Taiwanese reporters in Seoul that the APEC forum was a good start for the ROC’s efforts to reintegrate into the international community. At lunch on Thursday, November 14, Minister Siew met with two PRC counterparts, Foreign Minister Qian Qichen () and Foreign Trade Minister Li Lanqing (). He greeted them and shook their hands, but did not speak of substantive matters. At a press conference that followed, the Chinese foreign minister was asked whether China would welcome Taiwan’s participation in other international organizations: each international organization has its own charter, the charter of the APEC is not necessarily applicable to other organizations, he said.

However, during its early years, APEC limited its forum to economic and trade issues. APEC was designed as a safe space where countries in the region could talk shop in an informal setting that could facilitate broader agreements between governments on regional economic cooperation. As such, the apolitical APEC has earned the moniker a perfect excuse to argue.

But in 1993, things took an unexpected turn. The United States has volunteered to host the APEC events and plans to host a first ever Leaders Summit for all APEC business leaders. On July 7 in Tokyo, US President Bill Clinton made his first public proposal for an APEC leaders’ summit of member economies.

This fall, Clinton said, we will be hosting the APEC ministerial meeting in Seattle, and that he would personally host the event to signal the Americas’ engagement in the region. But I hope we can go beyond that. I am consulting with APEC leaders right now on a proposal that they join me in Seattle at an informal leadership conference to discuss what we can do to continue to bring down the barriers that divide us and create more opportunities for all our people. Clinton waxed, the experiences of the Philippines, Taiwan, Korea and others prove that the movement towards more open economies also fuels people’s thirst for democracy and freedom and for more open political systems. It was a clear invitation to Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui (), who immediately signed. However, the words democracy, freedom and open political systems were trigger terms for the new Chinese head of state Jiang Zemin ().

Clinton’s State Department (where I worked for two years), it seemed, hadn’t thought about the next two or three moves. The very next day, China said that Jiang Zemin would not attend President Clinton’s leaders’ meeting in Seattle because Taiwan was not a sovereign state and had no right to attend. Taken aback by Beijing’s quick reaction, Taipei’s Foreign Ministry protested on July 9 to APEC and the United States that it is an indisputable fact that the Republic of China is a sovereign state. When President Jiang declined Clinton’s invitation, alas, the US President timidly disinvited President Lee. It was particularly embarrassing because President Clinton, two months prior, had threatened to end most-favoured-nation trade relations with China within a year unless it improved its human rights. male.

Beijing thus succeeded in blocking the significant participation of Taiwanese presidents at the Seattle summit. The U.S. move effectively ceded Beijing a blanket veto over the choice of Taiwanese participants at all future APEC leaders’ summits. Taiwan got its revenge: the 1993 Seattle APEC summit was more memorable for Taiwan’s announcement of its interim two-China policy () but that’s another story.

Fast forward to 2023. The United States is now hosting APEC forum events for the third time since 1989; and again he will face the thorny task of including Taiwan in various conclaves with China.

Given the many legislative mandates of the all-important US National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 regarding Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, the Biden administration will be under an obligation to ensure that the Taiwan’s participation in APEC 2023 is more meaningful than in previous ones. APEC. Indeed, President Biden will no doubt find it desirable to dissuade Moscow’s Putin (and possibly President Xi) from even attending the APEC Leaders’ Summit in 2023.

Since the founding principles of APEC give equal respect to the views of all participants and insist that cooperation should be based on informal consultative exchanges of views between the economies of the Asia-Pacific , Taiwan 2023’s participation should not be narrower than that of other APEC members. savings. And Mr. Xi Jinping should not have the right of veto.

After all, for Americans, inviting a significant Taiwanese leader to attend the APEC summit in San Francisco isn’t just good manners, it’s the law!

John J. Tkacik, Jr. is a retired US foreign service officer who served in Taipei and Beijing and is now director of the Future Asia project at the International Center for Assessment and Strategy.