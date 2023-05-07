Imran pressures government to hold polls





LAHORE:

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he would take to the streets in Punjab from next week in a bid to force the ruling coalition government to hold elections in the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, stating that he would “depart from Lahore and conclude in Attock on May 14”, and pledged to continue his fight for the “supremacy of the rule of law” in the country.

Earlier in the day, the PTI leader led a public rally in Lahore organized to show his support and solidarity with the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) amid the ongoing standoff between the judiciary and parliament on the holding of polls in the two provincial assemblies.

Rallies were also held in other major cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Mardan.

A large number of PTI workers, supporters, lawyers and people from different walks of life participated in these rallies.

Addressing the rally in Lahore, Imran noted that “imported rulers imposed in the country” had ruined the national economy.

“Today Pakistanis woke up and came out of their homes to express their solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan who upholds the supremacy of the Constitution,” he said.

“In just one year, they (the current government) have caused unprecedented inflation and unemployment in the country. The Rupee has depreciated by almost 50% due to the faulty policies of the current rulers and the political uncertainty in the country.

Read JIT’s investigation into Imran Khan under the ‘Siege of the Black Goats’

Imran said that no enemy has harmed Pakistan like General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa has done.

“He (Bajwa) had imposed these corrupt rulers who have no interest in the country. All their wealth, children and assets are parked in foreign countries. They came here to rule Pakistan.

Slamming Prime Minister Shehbaz who is in the UK to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, the PTI President wondered what the Prime Minister was doing in London when the country was in the grip of terrorism.

“The other day, six armed forces officials were martyred while on Thursday, seven teachers were killed in Parachinar.”

Imran defends Bilawal

Commenting on the Foreign Minister’s visit to India, Imran said Bilawal should have completed the consultation process before heading to the neighboring country.

“Any time you’re doing a state visit spending taxpayer dollars, you have to consider the pros and cons of the visit,” he said.

FM Bilawal was in Goa to attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers last week.

Commenting on Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s presser where he censured Pakistan, the PTI leader said, “India should have a little courtesy but should know that mighty never stays mighty.”

“Although Pakistan is going through a difficult period, but by establishing the rule of law, the country will rise again,” he added.

The former Prime Minister reiterated that free and fair elections were the only way forward to end the current chaos in the country, adding that the PTI had sacrificed its Punjab and KP governments to seek a new term, but the polls had not taken place, even the 90-day deadline had passed. .

Imran stressed that his party would not allow anyone to violate the Constitution and would continue its fight for the “true independence” of the country. “I will not stay at home until the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution are established in the country.”

He said their struggle was not political but a “jehad” for “true independence for Pakistan”.

Read more Imran and Bushra Bibi’s NAB opinions in Toshakhana case are illegal: IHC

The PTI chairman announced a series of public rallies in Punjab starting next week, saying “I will start from Lahore and finish in Attock on May 14, and I will not rest until the elections are over. ‘will not have taken place’.

Imran said he would galvanize people across Punjab to stand up for the rule of law and elections, adding that the current caretaker governments of Punjab and KP have completed their constitutional terms.

“We will also approach the Supreme Court for the elections,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2415441/imran-builds-up-pressure-on-govt-to-hold-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos