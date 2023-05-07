Politics
Is Carrie Johnson pregnant? Former UK PM’s wife sparks rumors
Want to know if Carrie Johnson is pregnant? Yes, we are talking about the wife of the former British Prime Minister, who is currently causing expected rumors. In case you didn’t know, Carrie already shares a few kids. So, is it time for a third baby?
Starting from the basics, Carrie Johnson is professionally a British media consultant. Originally from London, she also has another identity. Many of you still don’t know that Carrie is the daughter of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds. Little did you know, Carrie originally planned to pursue her acting career. Because of this, she also auditioned for the movie Atonement. It was a failed attempt, however.
After joining as a press officer, Carrie began serving at the Conservative campaign headquarters. Later, she also worked in the public relations department for the Ocean project.
Coming back to the personal life of Carrie Johnson, the media adviser is hitched to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As already mentioned, they share two children, born in 2020 and 2021 respectively. If you’re looking for the validity of Carrie Johnson’s third pregnancy rumors, here’s what we know.
Carrie Johnson pregnant: how true are the rumors?
No. All right ! What does that mean? Carrie Johnson is not pregnant in May 2023. In other words, we can say that the media consultant is not expecting her third baby at this time. She married former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021. In the same year of their marriage, the couple were blessed with a daughter, Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. However, right after getting engaged in late 2019, they broke the news of her pregnancy. It was the first time they welcomed a little boy. They named him Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.
We don’t know why Carrie Johnson sparked rumors about her third pregnancy. It does not mean anything. Have you seen her with a baby bump lately? Maybe, No! Because that’s it. If the news of Carrie now waiting was true, then she or her husband, Boris, would have made an official statement. But this is not true. Being a parent is not an easy task, but it is also something that happens, especially the initial journey.
Regarding Carrie Johnson’s pregnancy, she had previously had a miscarriage. Not a single woman would feel good about it. This usually brings trauma, not only to the mother but also to her family. The loss was pathetic. After that, when Carrie Johnson finally got pregnant with her second baby, everyone showered lots of love and blessings on her. Well, it was “wonderful”, but the experience was very “different” than her first pregnancy.
Many of you must be very disappointed after learning that Carrie Johnson and Boris Johnson are not expecting their third baby. But we have to accept what is true. As Carrie announced the birth of her daughter, she addressed her as the “rainbow baby”. So cute!
In short, there is no evidence that Carrie Johnson is pregnant now. Currently, she also looks very fit and doesn’t have a bulky belly. This is another hint that his expected rumors may be vague. As Carrie and Boris haven’t shared anything publicly yet, we shouldn’t unnecessarily believe such rumors. People like to chat. However, sometimes news like this can turn out to be emotional and affect the person we are talking about.
Best wishes to Carrie Johnson for the next days of her life. You can give Carrie a sequel on her instagram account for more updates. Neither Carrie nor her husband, Boris have shared any plans to give birth to another child. Still, we hope the news of her pregnancy turns out to be true. Well, if that’s the case, we’d be happier, yes!
|
