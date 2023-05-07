Erdogan says 1.7 million people attended his mass rally in Istanbul









Ankara [Turkey]May 7 (ANI): With less than a week to go before presidential and legislative elections in Turkey, the country’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a mass rally in Istanbul on Sunday with at least 1.7 million people in attendance, said Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the massive crowd of people at the Istanbul rally and recalled his government’s achievements over the past 21 years.



The Turkish leader said his government had tripled national income over the past 21 years, Anadolu news agency reported.

“In 21 years, we have provided jobs and food for 21 million people who have added to our population. We have built 10.5 million new homes in 21 years and provided housing for families,” said he added. He criticized Turkey’s opposition for its hostile rhetoric on homegrown drones and combat drones and pledged to further strengthen the country’s defense industry, Anadolu news agency reported.

Regarding energy, Erdogan recalled the billions of dollars of natural gas and oil reserves discovered in the Gabar region, south of the Black Sea and in Turkey, which have been made available to the Turkish nation.

Erdogan also said his government was implementing the “Grand Istanbul Tunnel Project”, which he said “will be the third tube to cross under the Sea of ​​Marmara”.

“We are preparing Istanbul for the Century of Turkey, and Istanbul will be the locomotive for the rise of the Century of Turkey,” he added.

Elections in Türkiye will take place on May 14. In the presidential poll, voters will choose between re-election candidate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince and Sinan Ogan, Anadolu news agency reported.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in Turkey’s 600-member parliament. (ANI)

