Keller@Large: Democratic Party leader says Massachusetts voters aren’t listening to Donald Trump





BOSTON — Changes are happening on Beacon Hill with a new governor and Democratic Party chairman Steve Kerrigan, a former staffer of Ted Kennedy and the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts lieutenant governor in the 2014 election.

With strong legislature majorities and a Democratic governor, is everything as rosy as it looks for Democrats in Massachusetts?

“My old boss, Senator Kennedy, always reminded people never to rest on their laurels,” Kerrigan said. “As you have successes, you need to build on those and make sure you solidify them and continue to grow, whether legislatively or electively.”

Kerrigan said he thinks Democrats have done so well because Democratic policies and principles are aligned with the values ​​of Massachusetts residents.

Keller @ Large: Steve Kerrigan says he’s thrilled to back President Joe Biden again 04:41

“As long as the Massachusetts Republican Party follows the path of the Republican Party nationally, Democrats will continue to have electoral and legislative victories,” Kerrigan said. “They’re still kind of Donald Trump’s Republican Party here in Massachusetts, and I think if they’re singing that song, voters aren’t listening.”

As for the idea that the recently passed millionaires tax just means Democrats are eager to spend, Kerrigan said the budget would address the concerns of Massachusetts residents.

The Democratic Party is also not the party of the unions, Kerrigan said, although it supports many of the same goals for working people, such as good wages and health care.

“We’re great partners in organized labor, and we’ll never back down from that because organized labor helps build the middle class and the middle class built America,” Kerrigan said. However, Governor Maura Healey recently split from the state teachers association over the right to strike.

For those who say neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump are acceptable candidates for centrists, who have been discussing creating their own ticket, Kerrigan said he believes Biden will be re-elected.

“(Joe Biden) was the most consequential president of my life. He’s done more for infrastructure than Eisenhower and had more judges done since Kennedy. He’s done almost as much – on par with Lyndon Johnson – on health care than Johnson. I mean the man has been an incredible force in just two and a half years in office, and I say watch him for the next 18 months. He fights for Democrats, Republicans, independents all over the United States to give them a brighter future. And I’m just super excited that he’s running for re-election,” Kerrigan said.

Jon Keller

Jon Keller is a political analyst for WBZ-TV News, and his “Keller @ Large” reporting on a wide range of topics is regularly featured during WBZ-TV News at 5 and 6 p.m. Keller’s comments are also seen on weekday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on WBZ this morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/steve-kerrigan-massachusetts-democratic-party-donald-trump-keller-at-large/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos