Congress insulted Lingayats, OBCs and Bajrangbali, says PM Modi in Karnataka





bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Congress at its last public rally in Karnataka ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for May 10, saying the big old party insulted Lingayats, OBCs and also Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman). Addressing a massive crowd in Nanjangud, Mysuru district, Prime Minister Modi said, “Don’t believe the bundle of lies from Congress. This will be my last speech in Karnataka before the assembly elections. I wholeheartedly thank all the people of Kannada for supporting me. All should participate in the election festival. Your vote will give a new direction to the state and the nation. Prime Minister Modi said the BJP strives for the welfare of all. “All people, including those belonging to the Hakki-Pikki community, have been brought back to India safely from Sudan. Congress played politics in this crisis. Modi is here for you. We will take all necessary measures to defend the country. We will not hesitate to take bold steps,” Prime Minister Modi said. He said Congress was insulting those who took part in India’s freedom struggle. “Millions of people in Kannada are insulted. ‘Rashtra Kavi’ Kuvempu described Karnataka as the daughter of India. But Congress has adopted a divide-and-conquer policy. I never thought Congress would indulge in such cheap tactics to gain power,” he said. He said that “India is second in mobile production in the world”. “Many big companies have come to Karnataka. Branded mobiles are produced in Karnataka. It is a pride for the state. But for JD-S and Congress, it’s not about pride,” he said. The Prime Minister further said that to create history and make the state (Karnataka) the number one in the country, state assembly elections are important. “People believe in dual engine government. There is only one belief in all corners of the state that this time BJP majority government will come to power,” Prime Minister Modi said.

