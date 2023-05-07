After Xi Jinping’s call with Volodymyr Zelensky thrilled many in Europe, now comes a new take: Calm down

A frenzy of text messages and enthusiastic tweets greeted the news when Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky last month.

It was the first time the two had spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine 14 months ago, and the call was in response to a request the European Union had been achievement of Xi since the start of the war.

Some Brussels officials and Western European diplomats saw the call as a sign that China was not only serious in its efforts to broker peace in Ukraine, but that it might also change its stance on Russia.

EU officials said Xi was behind the call, which was seen as further evidence of a change of course in Beijing. – even though the official Chinese reading said Xi had accepted Zelensky’s invitation for the call.

A few days later, when China appeared to vote for a United Nations resolution containing language critical of the Russian invasion, the rhetoric escalated.

“They are taking baby steps,” an EU official in China said. “They will move step by step in the right direction, adapting to the situation on the ground.”

It later emerged that China had abstained from voting on the wording of the resolution that applies to Ukraine.

Now, as the dust settles on Beijing’s diplomatic fuss, other voices across Europe are issuing a more sober assessment: the dialogue is good, but let’s not get carried away.

“I believe the excitement has less to do with a Chinese change of heart and more to do with the Europeans wishing they had received a vindication to keep business as usual with Beijing,” a senior US diplomat said. Western Europe, who requested anonymity to speak. freely.

Germany and France have “invested bags of political capital in China”, the diplomat noted, and Beijing’s words on peace are “voluntarily adopted to achieve tangible results for the struggling German economy”.

The diplomat added: “A swallow does not make a summer.”

Rather than expect substantial changes from Beijing, Noah Barkin, EU-China relations analyst at Rhodium Group, said Europe should “accept a new era of close cooperation between Beijing and Moscow and the implications this has for their safety”. .

“The reality is that China has significant geopolitical reasons to stay with Russia, and they will continue to shape its approach,” he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21. Photo: Sputnik via EPA-EFE alt=Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21. Photo: Sputnik via EPA-EFE>

Pessimism about China’s potential role as a peacemaker is particularly acute in many parts of Central and Eastern Europe.

In a recent interview with Politico, Czech President Petr Pavel – a former NATO general – said, “I don’t think China has a real interest in solving the war in a short time.”

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Pavel’s diplomatic adviser Petr Kola said Western European efforts to seek help from China were “a pity”.

“The president of France should know that the policy of appeasement is dangerous. I think we should understand that democracies are obliged not to give up if we are pushed by authoritarian regimes,” Kola said.

Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut, a town in the east that has seen heavy fighting against Russian forces. Photo: AP alt=Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut, an eastern town that has seen fierce fighting against Russian forces. Photo: AP>

Marcin Przychodniak, a former Polish diplomat in Beijing who now analyzes China for a Warsaw think tank, said “optimism is way over the top”.

“The main purpose of the call from the Chinese perspective was to enhance the narrative of its mediation and stabilization capabilities,” Przychodniak said. “Emphasizing the appeal is just another example of wishful thinking in Europe.”

In Latvia, Una Aleksandra Brzia-erenkova, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at Riga Stradins University, said Beijing’s official rhetoric since the call had raised questions about its relevance as a peacemaker.

She noted that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning spoke on Thursday about NATO’s “continued eastward incursion into the Asia-Pacific and its interference in regional affairs”. .

“Asia is an anchor for peace and stability and a promising land for cooperation and development, not a battleground for geopolitical competition,” Mao said.

If Ukraine won the war, Brzia-erenkova said, it would likely become a member of NATO as a country within its 1991 borders, as recognized by China. Thus, she said, Beijing’s relentless attacks on NATO suggest that China cannot be considered neutral.

“In people’s mental picture right now, it almost looks like Ukraine is five minutes away from joining NATO. So the question we’re asking is, if China pushes back NATO in the ‘Indo-Pacific or even here, if that would be a power that would be interested in helping Ukraine regain its 1991 borders.”

