PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribesmen evacuated under Operation Kaveri





New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with Hakki Pikki tribesmen, who were evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri, at Shivamogga earlier today. The evacuees warmly thanked the Prime Minister for the proactive measures taken by the government to ensure their speedy and safe evacuation. They recounted the difficult circumstances they faced in Sudan and how the Indian government and embassy ensured their safety. #SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveriat Shivamogga earlier today#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SW8EOuLFTT ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023 They said the government made sure they didn’t even have a scratch, and it was all down to the Prime Minister’s efforts. Expressing their joy towards the prime minister, they said that in their hearts they believe he represents the strength not of the dual engine but of the triple engine. The Prime Minister recalled how the ancestors of the community members stood alongside Maharana Pratap. He said that worldwide, if an Indian is in trouble, the government does not rest until the problem is solved. He said some politicians tried to politicize the issue, and our concern was that if they reveal where the Indians are hiding, they might face greater danger. The government has therefore worked quietly to ensure everyone’s safety. He asked them to remember the strength of the country that defended them. He asked them to always be ready to help people in difficulty and to contribute to society and the country. #SHOW | Shivamogga: Hakki Pikki tribesmen thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuating them from conflict-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri.#Karnataka https://t.co/42yEhPl4Cv pic.twitter.com/5K0COSH9aD ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023 They also talked about how people from foreign countries trust Indian medicine and become happy when they learn that they are from India.

