Politics
Transport Minister reports to President on Komodo Airport readiness ahead of 41st ASEAN Summit
LABUAN BAJO (BeritaTrans.com) – Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has resumed checks at Komodo Airport, Labuan Bajo to ensure smooth air traffic to and from Labuan Bajo during the 42nd Summit of ASEAN from 9 to 11 May 2023.
The Transport Minister’s presence at Komodo Airport also welcomed the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo who arrived around 3:30 p.m. WITA, along with a number of Cabinet Ministers and local regional leaders, and reported on the willingness of Komodo Airport to support the smooth running of the ASEAN Summit.
Arriving in Labuan Bajo, the President then reviewed the preparedness of Komodo Airport for hosting the ASEAN Summit.
Read also :
Komodo Airport and other transportation facilities in Labuan Bajo ready to welcome delegations to the 42nd ASEAN Summit
The Minister for Transport reported on a number of things including the readiness of the infrastructure and interior of the airport as well as the flow of arrivals of VVIP guests and delegates.
President Joko Widodo said Labuan Bajo is ready to host the ASEAN summit. He revealed that this momentum could be used to introduce the beauty of NTT to the world.
Read also :
Throughout the Homecoming Flow, the number of plane passengers at Soekarno-Hatta airport increased by 25%
“The ASEAN summit is only two days away, everything is ready, we will check after Eid that everything is ready, all that remains is to implement it,” the president said.
On the same occasion, the Minister of Transport declared, to ensure compliance with the safety, security and fluidity aspects of five types of flights, namely: VVIP, military, charter, private and regular flights.
Read also :
H-1 Eid, Minister of Transport Visits Railway Stations and Airports in Central Java
The Ministry of Transport has made a number of arrangements to balance the movement of the five types of flights,
“During the ASEAN summit, we did not close access to regular flights to and from Labuan Bajo, even our airport operations were open 24 hours a day and there were additional or additional flights for the scheduled flights,” said the Minister of Transport.
This arrangement is contained in Circular Letter (SE) from the Director General of Civil Aviation number SE 6 of 2023 regarding flight operational arrangements during the implementation of the 2023 ASEAN Summit at Komodo Airport, Labuan Bajo, which was published on April 18, 2023 and took effect from May 7 to 13, 2023.
The SE has been submitted in advance to air transport operators, both airport operators and flights, so that they are better prepared to anticipate changes in flight schedules.
“We call on airline and airport managers to be proactive in providing as clear information as possible to passengers, in accordance with the provisions applicable to the circular letter. For example, information on changes in flight schedules, delays, cancellations, compensation, reimbursement processes, etc.,” explained the Minister of Transport.
The Ministry of Transport has called on the public who will be traveling using scheduled flights to and from Labuan Bajo, to pay close attention to the flight schedule on this date, especially on the peak day of arrival of passengers. VVIP aircraft on May 9, 2023 and the return of VVIP aircraft on May 11, 2023.
In addition, so that regular flights can still operate to and from Komodo Airport, a number of arrangements have been made.
Namely, all VVIP aircraft of ASEAN member countries will park overnight (Remain Over Night/RON) at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Denpasar Airport, Bali, in the North and South areas.
“On the one hand, we try to minimize the impact of flight disruptions for guests and delegates. On the other hand, we also do our best so that people can still travel to enjoy the beauty of Labuan Bajo during the ASEAN summit. It is a good dynamic to promote Labuan Bajo at the national and international level,” said the Minister of Transport.
Based on data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, during normal times there is a maximum of 18 scheduled PP flights per day on routes to/from Labuan Bajo.
While during the ASEAN Summit period, it is estimated that there will be 16 additional VVIP flights and repositionings in one day, especially during the peak period on May 9-11, 2023, when delegates arrive and depart.
The Department of Transportation has also coordinated with airport operators, Ground Handling, Immigration (CIQ) and other related parties, to expedite the movement/flow of arrivals and returns of VVIP guests and delegations.
“In addition, provisions have been prepared to support the anticipation of air evacuation using helicopters which have been published in the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) as Visual Flight Rules (VFR) corridors )”, concluded the Minister of Transport. (My)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.beritatrans.com/artikel/238032/Menhub-Laporkan-Kesiapan-Bandara-Komodo-kepada-Presiden-Jelang-KTT-ke-41-ASEAN/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Transport Minister reports to President on Komodo Airport readiness ahead of 41st ASEAN Summit
- Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to take 11-day meditation course – News
- Google can’t get enough money! More ads on Play Store
- Representative George Santos lends his support to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary
- PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribesmen evacuated under Operation Kaveri
- Elle Macpherson Believes Original Models Succeeded Through Diversity | Entertainment
- Holman captures fifth, Gammal seventh at Multi-Event Championships
- Get rid of some clothes? Where to donate in San Antonio.
- DVIDS – News – Collaborative Team Secures Funding for Innovation
- “The Most Disturbed Ever”: Video shows the moment of Trump’s declaration
- Troops perform the Royal Salute in the gardens of Buckingham Palace after the coronation of King Charles – BBC News
- Philippines: 5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Luzon, May 7 | Crisis 24