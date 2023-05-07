Transport Minister reports to President on Komodo Airport readiness ahead of 41st ASEAN Summit

LABUAN BAJO (BeritaTrans.com) – Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has resumed checks at Komodo Airport, Labuan Bajo to ensure smooth air traffic to and from Labuan Bajo during the 42nd Summit of ASEAN from 9 to 11 May 2023.

The Transport Minister’s presence at Komodo Airport also welcomed the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo who arrived around 3:30 p.m. WITA, along with a number of Cabinet Ministers and local regional leaders, and reported on the willingness of Komodo Airport to support the smooth running of the ASEAN Summit.

Arriving in Labuan Bajo, the President then reviewed the preparedness of Komodo Airport for hosting the ASEAN Summit.

The Minister for Transport reported on a number of things including the readiness of the infrastructure and interior of the airport as well as the flow of arrivals of VVIP guests and delegates.

President Joko Widodo said Labuan Bajo is ready to host the ASEAN summit. He revealed that this momentum could be used to introduce the beauty of NTT to the world.

“The ASEAN summit is only two days away, everything is ready, we will check after Eid that everything is ready, all that remains is to implement it,” the president said.

On the same occasion, the Minister of Transport declared, to ensure compliance with the safety, security and fluidity aspects of five types of flights, namely: VVIP, military, charter, private and regular flights.

The Ministry of Transport has made a number of arrangements to balance the movement of the five types of flights,

“During the ASEAN summit, we did not close access to regular flights to and from Labuan Bajo, even our airport operations were open 24 hours a day and there were additional or additional flights for the scheduled flights,” said the Minister of Transport.

This arrangement is contained in Circular Letter (SE) from the Director General of Civil Aviation number SE 6 of 2023 regarding flight operational arrangements during the implementation of the 2023 ASEAN Summit at Komodo Airport, Labuan Bajo, which was published on April 18, 2023 and took effect from May 7 to 13, 2023.

The SE has been submitted in advance to air transport operators, both airport operators and flights, so that they are better prepared to anticipate changes in flight schedules.

“We call on airline and airport managers to be proactive in providing as clear information as possible to passengers, in accordance with the provisions applicable to the circular letter. For example, information on changes in flight schedules, delays, cancellations, compensation, reimbursement processes, etc.,” explained the Minister of Transport.

The Ministry of Transport has called on the public who will be traveling using scheduled flights to and from Labuan Bajo, to pay close attention to the flight schedule on this date, especially on the peak day of arrival of passengers. VVIP aircraft on May 9, 2023 and the return of VVIP aircraft on May 11, 2023.

In addition, so that regular flights can still operate to and from Komodo Airport, a number of arrangements have been made.

Namely, all VVIP aircraft of ASEAN member countries will park overnight (Remain Over Night/RON) at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Denpasar Airport, Bali, in the North and South areas.

“On the one hand, we try to minimize the impact of flight disruptions for guests and delegates. On the other hand, we also do our best so that people can still travel to enjoy the beauty of Labuan Bajo during the ASEAN summit. It is a good dynamic to promote Labuan Bajo at the national and international level,” said the Minister of Transport.

Based on data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, during normal times there is a maximum of 18 scheduled PP flights per day on routes to/from Labuan Bajo.

While during the ASEAN Summit period, it is estimated that there will be 16 additional VVIP flights and repositionings in one day, especially during the peak period on May 9-11, 2023, when delegates arrive and depart.

The Department of Transportation has also coordinated with airport operators, Ground Handling, Immigration (CIQ) and other related parties, to expedite the movement/flow of arrivals and returns of VVIP guests and delegations.

“In addition, provisions have been prepared to support the anticipation of air evacuation using helicopters which have been published in the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) as Visual Flight Rules (VFR) corridors )”, concluded the Minister of Transport. (My)