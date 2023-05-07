Turkey elections: Kurds approve of Erdogan’s secular rival despite bitter history

huge crowds welcomed Turkish opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu last week in the Kurdish-majority towns of Agri and Van.

It’s a scene that until recently would have been almost unheard of in the country’s eastern provinces, where Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) has traditionally received no love from the Kurdish minority.

But frustration with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan among Kurds, who make up nearly 20% of the population, has prompted many to back his main rival in next Sunday’s presidential election.

“The nationalist and pro-security stance taken by the current government has mobilized Kurdish voters to fire Erdogan,” said Roj Girasun, director of the Diyarbakir-based Rawest Research Center.

Last month, Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), and its political allies formally endorsed Kilicdaroglu.

The HDP had decided against fielding its own presidential candidate in a bid to increase the opposition’s chances of defeating Erdogan by putting its weight behind a single candidate.

Today, the Kurdish vote is widely seen as a deciding factor in determining the outcome of the election.

“Kurdish voters will play a key role in shifting the balance in favor of Kilicdaroglu,” Girasun told Middle East Eye.

On the other hand, Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, candidate for deputy of the pro-Kurdish Party of the Greens and the future of the left (YSP) is more reserved in his assessment.

He believes that while the Kurdish vote will give Kilicdaroglu an advantage, it is unlikely to lead to a definitive victory.

“A victory in the first round is not certain,” Gergerlioglu told MEE.

“The suggestion that the government is suffering huge losses in its constituencies does not reflect the reality on the ground.”

bitter story

For many people in Turkey, Kurdish votes going to a CHP leader are just plain strange.

The CHP, created in 1923 by the founder of the republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, is historically one of the least favored political parties in the Kurdish regions.

During the one-party regime from 1923 to 1950, the CHP adopted a policy that denied the existence of the Kurdish nation, claiming that the Kurdish tribes were originally Turks, living in the mountains.

Long associated with Turkish nationalism, the CHP harshly put down two major Kurdish rebellions in 1925 and 1938, which resulted in the deaths of thousands and the forced migration of prominent families.

The use of the Kurdish language in the public and schools was also prohibited.

“It is a fact that the CHP is a controversial political party…for its tough policies against religion and ethnic identities” – Vahap Coskun, academic at Dicle University

As such, Kurdish voters have always viewed the CHP with bitterness.

“It is a fact that the CHP is a controversial political party in the eyes of clerics and Kurds because of its tough policy against religion and ethnic identities during the [period of] one-party government,” Vahap Coskun, an academic at Dicle University in Diyarbakir, told MEE, referring to a period that ended in 1945.

But those attitudes have started to change in recent years, Coskun said, mainly due to the inclusive rhetoric adopted by Kilicdaroglu.

YSP’s Gergerlioglu said, “If we’re stuck in the story, we can’t move forward. Kilicdaroglu has taken positive steps. We must support it so that the process of democratization in the country can be accelerated.

In fact, Kurdish voters showed similar flexibility toward the CHP in the 1970s, when then-prime minister Bulent Ecevit promised democratization, according to Rawest center director Girasun.

“Today we face a similar situation,” Girasun said.

“Support for Kilicdaroglu outweighs support for the CHP. Kurdish voters developed sympathy for him in hopes that he would end the current government’s 21-year rule.”

To change the mentalities

Kurds have fallen out with Erdogan in recent years over what they see as his increasingly nationalist stance, particularly since peace talks with Kurdish groups broke down in 2015.

The 69-year-old president enjoyed the support of many in Kurdish areas in 2002 when his Justice and Development Party (AKP) won elections, promising more inclusive governance.

A poll released on Sunday shows how attitudes towards Erdogan have since changed, with overwhelming support for Kilicdaroglu recorded in the Kurdish-majority cities of Diyarbakir, Mardin, Sanliurfa and Van.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaking at an election rally in the Turkish city of Van on May 2, 2023 (Anadolu Agency)

The poll, conducted by Rawest Research in late April, showed the percentage of support for Kilicdaroglu in those cities stood at 76, 66, 40 and 73 percent, respectively.

Average support for the opposition candidate in the region stands at 62.4%, while Erdogan receives 34.5%.

In contrast, Erdogan obtained 42.3% of the votes from Kurdish towns in the 2018 presidential elections, while CHP candidate Muharrem Ince obtained 6.4%. HDP candidate Selahattin Demirtas, currently in prison, won 49.3% of the vote.

promises

While the CHP candidate’s increased support is rooted in disappointment with Erdogan’s increasingly nationalist tone, Kilicdaroglu’s outreach to Kurdish voters has played a major role in the change, according to Coskun.

Under Kilicdaroglu’s leadership, the party created an “East Desk” dedicated to finding economic and social solutions for people in Kurdish regions.

The office too said the “Kurdish question” would be discussed and resolved in parliament.

Additionally, Kilicdaroglu promised to release former HDP chairman Demirtas, who has been jailed since 2016 on various terrorism-related charges, citing a 2020 European Court of Human Rights ruling that said the conviction was unlawful.

“We will see if Kilicdaroglu is faithful to its promises” -YSP party member

Oguz Kaan Salici, vice president of the CHP, said that unlike the current government, his party recognizes the “Kurdish issue” and will work to resolve it.

“The Kurdish question will be resolved in parliament. The government will talk to every party without harming the unitary structure of Turkey,” Salici told MEE.

Salici was also convinced that the CHP would succeed in the Kurdish regions in the legislative elections, as well as in the presidential vote.

“We know that YSP voters may not change their minds. But previous AKP constituencies will vote for us this time. As a result, we will have MPs from the cities of Agri, Van, Diyarbakir and Sanliurfa “, did he declare.

A YSP member, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to his pending trial in court, said Kilicdaroglu saw an opportunity after the AKP “turned its back on the region” and its efforts bear fruit. fruits.

However, like others in the region, he remains skeptical of the CHP.

“We will see if Kilicdaroglu is true to its promises,” he said.

“Otherwise, in the local elections, we will have the opportunity to show our disappointment.”