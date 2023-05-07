China advances in Ukraine and the United States has no chance to match it

China plunged.

After watching the war with great interest for 14 months and repeatedly showing his support and friendship for Russian Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made up his mind.

It was a beautiful, sunny spring morning in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on April 26 when President Xi deigned to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since the start of the war 15 months ago, President Xi has remained one of the few major world leaders who has not bothered to have a conversation with President Zelenskyy, whose country is struggling to survive the Russian attacks.

Instead, he engaged in photo ops with President Putin, even when it was clear to the world that Russia was relentlessly hitting residential buildings in Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Indeed, Presidents Xi and Putin held a meeting at the Beijing Olympics three weeks before Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine in February last year.

It is hard to believe that, as Moscow gathered troops along the Ukrainian border, the two men would not have discussed Putin’s then well-laid plan to invade its neighbor.

So, for all of these reasons, the April 26 phone call is extremely significant.

China’s advantage

It is clear from the content of the conversation subsequently released by both sides that Xi has offered something he knows the United States cannot offer.

Based on the statements of both parties, the conversation proceeded in two parts.

The first part was typical of world leaders having little contact with each other, few diplomatic niceties and an expression from both sides that they wanted a closer bilateral relationship.

But the real meaning of the call came from something Xi said towards the end.

He mentioned, almost in passing, that he wanted to send a diplomatic envoy to both kyiv and Moscow to try to end the war.

And it wasn’t just any emissary. This is the former Chinese ambassador to Moscow, Li Hui. Obviously, Li would have important contacts in the Kremlin that he could bring to any peace talks with the Ukrainian leadership.

And as soon as the idea was raised by Xi, it was accepted by Zelenskyy.

Xi would have known he was offering something the United States simply cannot. Washington would be unable to deliver Putin to a negotiating table, albeit an indirect one of shuttle diplomacy.

A senior US official gave an interesting response to the call. Washington’s ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, said: “What we need to see from China is to push Russia to withdraw its troops, so that Ukraine can recover all of its territory and can be again fully sovereign in all aspects of this word.”

One of the interesting things about this statement is that it is about a senior US official supporting China playing the role of mediator.

China knows it is offering Volodymyr Zelenskyy something that Joe Biden cannot, despite their relationship. ( )

Iran’s murderous role in Ukraine

Recently, when Xi brokered some kind of peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he would have known, as with the Ukrainian envoy’s offer, that he was offering something the United States was not. can’t offer. Washington could deliver Riyadh to a negotiating table, but it certainly could not deliver Tehran.

The rapid evolution of the geopolitical world was clearly illustrated by the war in Ukraine. Russia is one of China’s closest allies and Iran is one of Russia’s closest allies. Xi uses his newly consolidated arc of influence.

Iran is as complicit in the murder of civilians in Ukraine as is Russia. Shahid drones, which Iran enthusiastically supplies to Russia, are regularly used to fly into residential buildings, laden with explosives.

In this war, Russia is not the only country that could be found guilty of war crimes. Iran could too.

When Iranian customs officers sign the forms for their drone shipments to go to Russia, they know exactly what those drones are going to do.

Iran cannot satisfy Russia’s voracious demand for these high-tech death birds quickly enough. So much so that Moscow recently earmarked $6 billion ($8.9 billion) to manufacture its own drones to complement those coming from Iran.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had several opportunities to take photos together. ( )

Beijing’s two agendas

It is clear from being here that Ukraine has become very well armed in recent months. Most of the military support pledged by NATO countries has arrived.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, about 97% of what was promised has arrived.

Part of the new Ukrainian combat machine includes 230 of the best available tanks and 1,550 infantry fighting vehicles. And on top of all that, Ukraine now has one of the best air defense systems in the world, forged by 15 months of experience and backed by state-of-the-art technology such as the US-made Patriot air defense system. United.

On top of that, NATO and the United States operate a sophisticated satellite-based system from neighboring Poland that alerts Ukraine when Russian MiG planes are loaded with missiles and preparing to take off from Russia or from Belarus.

This means that, on certain occasions, Ukraine’s air defense systems have up to an hour’s notice of probable missile and drone strikes.

My own assessment is that in addition to wanting to replace Washington as international negotiator, China realizes that Russia is compounding military problems and wants to help its ally.

It is not excluded that Putin asked Xi to try to bring the parties to a table given his problems, but neither China nor Russia say so.

But what is indisputable is that China is advancing with regard to Ukraine.

And in doing so, Beijing has two goals: the first is to try to eclipse the United States. The second is to try to help Russia.