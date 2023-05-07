The former cheerleader with a ton of guts takes on Donald Trump





Normal text size Larger text size Extra large text size

New York: The next morning, after testifying in harrowing detail about the alleged rape of Donald Trump in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store, E. Jean Carroll took to Twitter to uncover a wave of attacks.

Slut. Liar. Ugly. Old.

Author E. Jean Carroll arrives in federal court in New York on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.Credit:Bloomberg

As she recounted the messages to a jury during her trial, the American author looked emotional, then paused for a minute.

Still, she told the court: I couldn’t be prouder to be here.

Three decades after the alleged attack which she says changed her life, Carroll’s civil lawsuit is a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement that was sparked by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual predation.

Trump, after all, is a former president and the Republican front-runner for the 2024 U.S. election. He has also been accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than two dozen women since the 1970s, all allegations he denied, but this is the first time a jury has been asked to decide a complaint in court.

If the jury finds against him, one of America’s most powerful men would face aggravated assault (in connection with the rape) and defamation, for attacking Carroll’s reputation and accusing her of concocting a hoax after going public with his claim in 2019.

Donald Trump is campaigning in New Hampshire during the trial.Credit: AP

And while Trump would inevitably appeal such a verdict, it would nonetheless be the first time he’s been held accountable in court for his treatment of women, adding to his slew of other legal troubles as the House race White intensifies.

For Trump, who says he never knew Carroll and she’s not my type, the trial is an example of another witch hunt.

For Carroll, 79, who grew up in a time when women were learning to smile and put up with it, it was a chance to speak her truth.

As she told the jury in her opening statement: I’m here to try to get my life back.

The coolest woman of the moment

The seeds for this lawsuit were sown in 2017, when Carroll planned to embark on a book project in which she would collect the stories of pioneering women across the United States.

But as revelations about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct emerged, it prompted her to confront her own story as well.

The flood of sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movementCredit: AP

A former beauty queen and Miss Cheerleader USA, Carroll spent years as a socialite in Manhattan’s elite media circles. She was known for her advice column Ask E. Jean in Elle magazine; she wrote for Saturday Night Live; and his work featured in publications such as Playboy and Rolling Stone.

She was the coolest female journalist alive, had a ton of guts, and was as funny as the guys, Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell told USA Today in 2019. There really was no one there. others like her.

But Carroll says his life was changed forever during a chance encounter with Trump in the mid-1990s at Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale department store not far from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

He walked in the door and he said, Hey, you’re that councilwoman, she testified, to which she replied, Hey, you’re that real estate mogul.

The Bergdorf Goodman store in New York, where E. Jean Carroll alleges Donald Trump raped her.Credit:iStock

Trump then allegedly asked Carroll to help him choose a gift for another woman. She happily agreed and they headed to the lingerie section, where he found a bodysuit he asked her to try on, Carroll claims.

She joked that he should try on the bodysuit, thinking it would be funny, but when they entered the dressing room he immediately closed the door and forced himself on her, she said.

Carroll says at one point she tried to push Trump away, but he pushed her against the wall, banging her head. He then used all his weight to hold her in place and pulled down her pantyhose.

Her fingers entered my vagina, which was extremely painful, Carroll said. After that, he inserted his penis. She says she hasn’t had an intimate relationship since.

There’s something wrong with her

Trump, meanwhile, did not present a defense case. His only expected witness, a psychiatrist, did not testify last week for health reasons, and the former president did not attend at all, which legal experts say is a risk.

John Coffee, a professor at Columbia Law School, says: My opinion is that if a jury sees that the defendant doesn’t even show enough respect for the process or for the jury to show up, it’s going to create some resentment. They could really hit him with very high damage.

The strategy of Trump and his legal team has instead been to discredit Carroll as a nerd who fabricated history for politics, money and fame.

She’s a liar and a sick person in my opinion, Trump said in a video deposition taken last October and played to the jury last week. There is something wrong with her.

Marla Maples and Donald Trump at the Indy 500 race in 1996. Credit: BRIAN CLEARY

He also says in the deposition that Carroll was not his type, but he undermined his own defense when he mistook a photo of his accuser for his second wife, Marla Maples.

It’s Marla, he said, before being told that the blonde woman in the photo he was examining was Carroll. Is that Carroll? Because it’s very blurry.

Another telling moment came when Trump released the now infamous Access Hollywood video that was leaked the month before he beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. TV host Billy Bush that he took a married woman shopping before settling down as a bitch. He then boasted of groping women without their consent.

When you’re a star, they let you, he said, unaware that there was a hot microphone. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.

Asked by Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan if that was true, Trump replied: Well, if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.

I am not a howler

Carroll’s cross-examination was also amazing to watch. There were gaps in her testimony, like the exact date of the alleged rape or the fact that there were no witnesses or security footage, but the optics were grim.

Here’s the once gregarious writer on one side, always immaculately dressed but frail and sometimes frail, facing Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, a ruthless Brooklyn litigator with the frame of a heavyweight boxer, who apparently asserted this what a rape victim should look like.

Joe Tacopina, a member of Trump’s legal team.Credit: Bloomberg

Why didn’t she call the police? Who did she tell? Did she shower on her way home or did she seek treatment? Did she photograph her injuries? And why didn’t she scream?

I’m not a howler, Carroll replied at one point. You can’t beat me for not screaming.

Tacopina: I’m not fighting you, I’m asking questions.

Carroll: I tell you. He raped me whether I scream or not.

Deliberations begin

Carroll is one of at least 26 women who have accused Trump of harassment or sexual assault since the 1970s.

Two others testified in her defense at trial: Jessica Leeds, who alleged Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt during a 1979 robbery, and Natasha Stoynoff, a former People magazine editor. who said Trump pinned her. against a wall and forcibly kissed her at his Florida mansion when she traveled there in 2005 to interview him and his wife, Melania.

Trump has denied both allegations. His fate in that trial will be determined this week when the jury is expected to begin deliberations as early as Monday afternoon (Tuesday AEST).

Outside of court, opinions are divided on what the verdict might be and whether it will make a difference to his political fortunes.

We’ve lost our minds in this country, says Laurie Arbeiter, who stands near the entrance holding a sign that reads Catch Trump before he strikes again.

How come a man like this rises to the most powerful position in one of the most militarized countries in the world? And say: he could make a comeback because he is condemned, arguing that he is the victim.

As if on cue, a black ute slows down beside her.

You can brandish all the signs you want, the driver shouts from his window. I’m not even a Trump fan but he’s going to be our next president.

