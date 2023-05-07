PM Narendra Modi’s Bangalore Roadshow Creates Wave of Saffron Excitement – Avoid These Roads Today





Bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a roadshow on May 6 Photo: IANSHINDI bangalore : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing roadshow to Bangalore on May 7, the city’s traffic police on Sunday announced vehicle restrictions on several key routes. The restrictions will be applied from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The PM met hundreds of people gathered on the sides of highways, as well as nearby buildings and trees, during Saturday’s tour. As his vehicle passed amid cheers and drumbeats, cheering residents of Karnataka welcomed the Prime Minister while Bengaluru was a sea of ​​saffron on May 6. Many people threw flower petals at her. The Prime Minister, too, sprinkled the audience with petals. The 26km tour started from JP Nagar in South Bengaluru at 10am and finished at Malleswaram in the western part of the city at 1pm. Itineraries to avoid on Sunday May 7 in Bangalore The Prime Minister’s second consecutive roadshow will take place on Sunday. Police have asked commuters to avoid 20 major roads/junctions/areas between 8 a.m. and noon. All commuters/motorists traveling from these routes can avoid the following roads from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on May 7, according to the statement issued by the traffic police. Raj Bhawan Road Mekhri Circle Racetrack Road Road T Chowdaiah Ramanamaharshi Road old airport road Suranjandas Road MG Road Brigade Road Racetrack Road Road T Chowdaiah Ramana Maharshi Road Jagadeeshnagar Cross JB Nagar main road BEML junction Thippasandra New Market 80 ft. Indiranagar Road New Thippasandra Road 12th main road 100 ft. Road, Indiranagar, Cauvery School, CMH Road 17th F cross, Adarsha junction Halasuru Station Trinity Junction On Sunday, the roadshow will start at 9 p.m. from the Kempegowda Statue and New Tippasandra Junction and end at Trinity Circle on MG Road. Polls to elect new representatives to the Karnataka Assembly are scheduled for May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13.

