The traditional monarchy died with the queen but are we ready for a republic? | Coronation of King Charles

Do we live in a monarchy? Of course we do, some say. See the man clench his shoulders as a huge metal cap of gold and jewels is lowered over his ears: he is our king. Well, not really, say others. The word monarch means a man who rules alone, and today our kings and queens are decorations obeying an elected parliament. But then a third voice says: not only do we live in a monarchy, but Britain is a much more monarchical place than most people realize.

The UK is the only remaining sizeable country in Europe whose institutions are still fundamentally monarchist. Power flows from the top down in Britain, not from the people up. A ghostly old deference pervades cabinets, councils, administrations and ceremonies. In the Middle Ages, royalty was often contractual: you protect us and well obey and fight for you. But later came the age of the divine right of kings: the absolute, sacred and unlimited authority of a monarch. In Europe, this was reversed by the French Revolution and the century of revolutions and constitutions that followed. Divine right has given way to ideas of popular sovereignty that are sometimes real, sometimes fictitious dictatorial. But England, as they closed in on Britain, missed that.

The Glorious Revolution of 1688-1689 had simply removed absolute power from the Crown and transferred it to parliament. And it is still there, disguised today as an absurd doctrine of parliamentary sovereignty. Over the past half-century, efforts have been made to limit this absolutism, primarily through judicial review of the law, the new Supreme Court. But the structure still looks monarchist when you touch it. Take official information, for example. In the pedantic theory, everything is secret. It is the exclusive property of the Crown, and a private citizen has no general right to it, although they can now use the recent Freedom of Information Act to request access in specific cases. A Minister may choose to share a government document with him, but is under no obligation to do so. Any monarch of the old school, from Charles I to George V, would fully understand this.

The reluctance to delegate authority downward is deeply monarchical. Without a constitution to limit it, central authority reigns supreme. As Enoch Powell said so well: Power devolved is power retained.

Mrs Thatcher abolished the elected government of London and toured the country closing university departments. Nothing happened to him. But, in most modern countries, where the rights of local governments and universities are enshrined in a constitution, she would have been arrested as an enemy of the state. You can’t stop our queens and kings. Their most important privileges are immunities. Mel Brooks, playing Louis XVI in history of the world part 1enjoys royal immunity because he uses peasants for shooting practice and pinches the ladies-in-waiting’s buttocks: It’s good to be king!

(One school of thought speculates that the Windsors might be a bit more popular if they stopped looking so dreary and showed that they liked being rich, adored, and able to call anyone and everything into one. wink.)

This king, like his predecessors, is immune to all sorts of things, from official inspections to various taxes and laws (especially laws regarding royal properties and estates) that he doesn’t like. He can and does pay money into the Treasury, but not because he has to. And the tradition of royal immunity has long spilled over into the world of the great, diluted into one law for us and another for them. In other places, immunity is bought by corruption. Here it is simply assumed often, as in the case of Boris Johnson, too correctly.

The very title United Kingdom describes a monarchical contraption. Elsewhere, many nation states have decentralized authorities lnder, Canadian provinces. But these are federations, where the rights of British Columbia or Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are constitutionally guaranteed. Devolved Wales and Scotland have no such rights. Royal Westminster could abolish the Welsh Assembly or the Scottish Parliament tomorrow, by a majority vote of one. In reality, he would be terrified to do so, even though the Conservative party fought desperately to prevent devolution and never quite accepted such a breach in the shining armor of the kingdoms. (Anyone who watches the Norma Percys TV story on the Belfast Agreement will recall that Mrs Thatcher, growling like an Amazon queen defending her offspring, time and again refused to let Dublin share even a shred of British sovereignty over Northern Ireland).

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Color on June 2, 2022. Photography: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Most people in Britain think that if you take out the monarch and stick a president instead, you have a republic. Considering that this island is a few miles from two workers’ republics, France and Ireland, such ignorance is surprising. And dangerous. A true republic is an elaborate piece of democratic architecture in which power develops from the basis of popular sovereignty and not from the royal or parliamentary type. It is subsidiarity, the European democratic principle that has always puzzled British politicians and diplomats. Republican institutions and citizens have written rights, enshrined in a constitution made voluntarily difficult to amend. The constitution is the supreme law and violations of it can be tried by a supreme court.

All of this is at odds with the monarchy and the Anglo-British tradition of governance. In the 1640s, England dominated the world politically, as in many other ways when it staged the first modern revolution and cut off the heads of kings. But being the first also means you make mistakes that later imitators can avoid. Mismanaged revolutions often lead to tyrannies: Robespierre, Stalin… Oliver Cromwell’s chaotic protectorate was neither republican nor democratic. After the revolution of 1848, France overthrew the monarchy but instead of a stable republic slipped into an imperial dictatorship under Napoleon III.

A decent republic is synonymous with liberty, equality and fraternity. But the second point may offend English sensibility. Ask the young woman fiddling with her smartphone on the Clapham omnibus. Equity for all? Absolutely! Equality before the law? Obviously. But the social equality imposed by levies on capital, the taxation of private education and the general interference in the sacred laws of property in England? No, wait a minute.

During a coronation, there is a moment when the man or woman seems to disappear under the glittering weight of the crown, orb and scepter. Hereditary succession has elements of Russian roulette. So the British monarchy was most secure when power seemed to radiate from the crown itself as an immutable, inviolable gift from heaven, rather than from the person who wore it. But in the 21st century, it is no longer possible to think like that. A truly failed monarch, and the shows over.

The late queen, through 70 years of charm and hard work, has kept this truth in the background. Without wallowing in Mel Brooksish luxury, she looked for the most part as if she genuinely loved her job. Ironically, it’s partly because she was so good at the job that now, in 2023, the props that hold the monarchy in place are down to one: the personality of a single man. Melancholic abnegation (It hurts to be king!) is not on Charles III’s agenda; these days, that would only irritate his subjects. Instead, they would love to see him laugh as he thrust the royal sword into the thickets of privilege and deference that imprison him and protect the anachronisms of the British state. In short, he could be remembered as the happy warrior who made his kingdom into a republic.