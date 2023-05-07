Watch Donald Trump’s full testimony in the E. John Carroll (video)





A full 48-minute video of Donald Trump’s deposition in a defamation case brought by author E. Jean Carroll was released on Friday, revealing many glimpses into the former president’s way of thinking.

During the deposition, which took place in October 2022 at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan questioned the former president about not only the things he said about of Carroll since she accused him of defamation and rape, but also on the many other claims of women who also accused him of sexual misconduct.

The deposition included a question about the infamous leaked audio taken from the Access Hollywood bus Trump was on in 2005 with then-host Billy Bush. In the clip, released just before the 2016 election, Trump could be heard saying that he couldn’t stop kissing women and that when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. Catch them by the shrink.

Around 38 minutes into the deposition video, Kaplan asked Trump if these were indeed his statements:

TRUMP: Well, historically, that’s been true with stars.

KAPLAN: Is it true with stars that they can catch women by the shrink?

TRUMP: Well, what is it, if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.

KAPLAN: And you consider yourself a star?

TRUMP: I think you can say that. Yeah.

KAPLAN: And now you said before, a few minutes ago, it was just a locker room conversation.

ASSET: His locker room speech.

KAPLAN: And does that mean you didn’t really think so?

TRUMP: No, it’s a locker room speech. I don’t know. It’s just the way people talk.

Among other highlights of the deposition, Trump confuses a photo of Carroll with that of his ex-wife, Marla Maples. His own lawyer, Alina Habba, was forced to intervene (10:55 a.m.):

KAPLAN: You have in front of you a black and white photograph that we’ve marked as DJT 23. And I’m going to ask you, is that the photograph you just referred to?

TRUMP: I think so, yes.

KAPLAN: And do you remember when you first saw this photo?

TRUMP: At some point during the process, I saw it. It’s I guess her husband, John Johnson, who was a presenter for ABC, nice guy, I thought, I mean, I don’t know him but I thought he was pretty good at what he did . I don’t even know who the woman is. Come on, I don’t know who Marla is.

KAPLAN: You say Marlas in this photo?

HABBA: No, it’s Carroll.

TRUMP: It’s Marla, yeah. It’s, it’s my wife.

KAPLAN: Which woman are you pointing to?

TRUMP: Here.

ASSET: [inaudible] Oh I see.

KAPLAN: The person you just named is E. Jean Carroll.

TRUMP: Who is that, who is that?

HABBA: [inaudible] She’s your wife.

KAPLAN: And the person, the woman on the right is your wife then.

TRUMP: I don’t know, it was the photo. I guess it’s John Johnson. Is it .

HABBA: It’s Carroll.

TRUMP: Carroll, because it’s very blurry.

Despite this confusion, Trump would later state that Carroll is not his type of woman (21:19):

TRUMP: I saw her in a photo. I didn’t know what she looked like. And I said it, and I say it with as much respect as possible, but that’s not my style.

After more back and forth with Trump repeating the claim, Kaplan ended the exchange:

KAPLAN: I take it the three women you married are all of your gender?

TRUMP: Yeah.

Trump also invoked the “not my type” defense while denying Carroll’s accusation that he raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, calling her “the worst accusation” (31:52):

KAPLAN: OK, so you go on to say in the statement, and although I’m not supposed to say it, I will. Why weren’t you supposed to say it?

TRUMP: Because it’s not politically correct to say read on, go ahead, that’s not my style. Yeah, because it’s not politically correct to say that, and I know that, but I’ll say it anyway. She accuses me of rape. A woman I have no idea who she is. He came out of nowhere. She accuses me of rape, of having raped her. The worst thing you can do, the worst load. And, and you know, you know that’s not true too. You are also a political agent. You are, you are a disgrace. But she’s accusing me and you of rape, and it never happened. And I’ll tell you, I made that statement. And I said, well, that’s politically incorrect. It’s not my type. And it’s 100% true. It’s not my type.

Trump also called Carroll a crazy job and a “crazy job” he didn’t know (27:20):

TRUMP: I still don’t know this woman. I think she’s a hell of a job. I have no idea. I don’t know anything about this woman except what I read in the stories and what I hear. I know, I don’t know anything about her. She said I did something to her that never happened. There was nothing. I don’t know anything about this crazy job.

As he has done when discussing other charges against him in the past, Trump viewed Carroll’s rape and defamation charges as a “hoax” (32:45):

KAPLAN: Now, in your October 12 Truth Social statement, you use the word hoax. Specifically, you say, it’s a hoax and a lie like all the other hoaxes that have been played to me over the past seven years. Do you see that?

TRUMP: Yeah.

KAPLAN: Do you remember making that statement? And I’m assuming what you’re saying is that Mrs. Carroll fabricated her statement that you sexually assaulted her, correct?

ASSET: Yes, totally. 100%.

KAPLAN: It’s fair to say that you would agree with me, isn’t it, that you use the term hoax a lot?

TRUMP: Yes, I do.

KAPLAN: CNN reported that you used it over 250 times in 2020. Does that sound right to you?

TRUMP: Maybe. I had a lot of pranks played on me. It’s one of them.

KAPLAN: And how, how would you define the word hoax?

ASSET: A fake story. A fake story. An invented story.

KAPLAN: Something that’s not true.

TRUMP: Something that’s not true. Yes.

KAPLAN: Sitting here today, can you remember what you called a hoax?

TRUMP: Of course. The Russia Russia Russia hoax, it was proven to be a hoax. Ukraine Ukraine Ukrainian hoax. The Mueller situation for two and a half years hoax ended and no collusion. It was a big hoax. The lie to the FISA court hoax; the lying to Congress repeatedly by all these people, this scum that we have in our country; lying to the congressional hoax; spying on my campaign hoax. They spied on my campaign and now they admitted it was another hoax, and I could get a whole list of them. And it is also a decoy.

KAPLAN: This, when you say this and that.

TRUMP: This ridiculous situation that was happening right now is a big big hoax. She’s a liar and she’s a sick person in my opinion, really sick. Something is wrong with her.

Also a scam? Mail-in ballots, according to Trump (34:35):

KAPLAN: OK, in addition to the Russia Russia Russia hoax, the Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine hoax, the Mueller the Mueller or Mueller hoax, the lie to FISA hoax, the lie to Congress hoax and spying on your campaign hoax . Isn’t it true that you also called the use of mail in ballots a hoax?

TRUMP: Yeah, I do. I do. I think they are very dishonest, mail-in ballots, very dishonest.

KAPLAN: And isn’t it true that you yourself voted by mail?

TRUMP: I do. I do. Sometimes I do. But I don’t know what happens once you, once you give it, I have no idea.

Trump also addressed accusations of sexual assault by other women. First, Natasha Stoynoff, who claims Trump assaulted her at her Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 2005 while interviewing him for a People magazine article (40:25):

KAPLAN: Okay, now do you know someone named Natasha Stoynoff?

TRUMP: No. You’ll have to give me some context.

KAPLAN: Do you remember that she wrote a lot about you when she worked for People Magazine?

TRUMP: Oh, I remember there was a woman who wrote and then her, a long time later, I think she wrote a wonderful story. And then a long time later, if I remember, a long time later, she said that I was aggressive with her. But she wrote the most beautiful story. And then all of a sudden, like, is it a year or two later, she comes out with this bogus story. That I was being assaulted, I said, well, why would she write such a good story for People Magazine, she wrote a really great piece. And then all of a sudden, like, you know, years or months, many months later, she made this false accusation.

Next, he was asked about Jessica Leeds, who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her while they were on a plane together in the 1970s (43:25).

TRUMP: This woman made up a story, just like your client made it up. I just made up a story about sitting down and sitting next to me on an airplane. And I mean, I’m going to have to read that again, but that story was so wrong too. But that was, I guess, pretense as opposed to what your client said. This story was so wrong. It’s a shame too.

Stoynoff and Leeds both testified to Trump’s alleged assaults during the trial earlier this week.

Carrolls’ representation closed its case at Thursday’s trial. Trump’s attorneys did not respond with their own witness.

Trump has faced a storm of legal troubles over the past month. He was indicted in New York for paying silent money to porn star Stormy Daniels, and his former Vice President Mike Pence testified before a grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/donald-trump-deposition-video-e-jean-carroll/

