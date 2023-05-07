Politics
PM Modi ups BJP poll outlook in Karnataka, restless Congress steals from Sonia
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ second consecutive roadshow in Bengaluru drew even bigger crowds than the first, giving a big boost to the BJP’s polling prospects in the final leg of Karnataka’s election campaign.
The people’s electrifying response to the prime ministers’ tours of the state capital and elsewhere indicate that the BJP is gaining the upper hand in Congress in a tight race and is in a position to pass the 113-seat halfway mark when ballots are counted on May 13.
Congress, in a panic reaction, pulled party veteran Sonia Gandhi, 76, out of mothballs and she addressed a public meeting in Hubballi with just three days before the poll. She had not taken part in any election campaign since the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 due to health reasons.
Prime Minister Modi, who addressed a massive rally in Shivamogga on Sunday, indirectly leaned on Congress saying that the party was suddenly so scared that it had resorted to bringing back leaders who had failed to do so. campaign for years. He said the congressional balloon of lies was no longer effective because the people had popped it.
Congress has begun to offload the blame for the defeat on each other, as it always does, he noted.
Special bond with people
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ special bond with the people of Bengaluru was on display again on Sunday and it was a sight like never before. Although it was early morning and the city was lashed with intermittent and heavy downpours, Modi fans had lined the streets by the thousands to catch a glimpse of their hero they had only seen on TV screens. television.
Excitement was palpable in the air as people of all ages dressed nicely and carried Hanuman or party flags as if it were a festive occasion, busied themselves with slogans like Modi, Modi…and Jai Bajrangbali…as they waited for the entourage. arrive.
Starting from Kempegowda Statue in New Thippasandra and traveling to New BEML Gate, ESI Hospital Junction, Dommalur, Chinmaya Mission Hospital, Halasur and ending at Trinity Junction, the procession of prime ministers electrified the atmosphere wherever it went.
A political rock star
The Prime Minister, surrounded by a phalanx of security personnel, was showered with flowers by the cheering crowd. He brought back a few resting on the specially designed open-top jeep and waved at people with a broad smile and waved at them. For most people who attended the tour, it was a memorable experience to behold and those who were lucky were even able to make eye contact with a political rock star, who won the love and respect of people across the country over the past nine years.
The Prime Minister had cut short his presentation tour so as not to disturb students taking the NEET exam which was held on Sunday. After leaving Bangalore and reaching Shivamogga, he addressed a huge public gathering. Recalling his experience at the rodshow, he said, the people of Bangalore showed me immense love and trust and it touched my heart. I will always be indebted to the people of Karnataka.
Expressing his confidence in the return of the BJP government in Karnataka after the May 10 elections, Prime Minister Modi said he wanted to give an asli guarantee to the people that he would do his best for the development of the state. After picking up from Kannada for the past few days, Prime Minister Modi said, Ee baariya nirdhara, bahumathada BJP sarkara, (The resolution this time is to elect a BJP government with a full majority) and had the audience repeat after him.
Insurance to farmers
At the rally in Shivamogga, he assured growers of areca nut, one of the district’s main agricultural products, Prime Minister Modi said his government was committed to fully supporting the farmers. Pointing out that during the UPA regime, the Center permitted the importation of a cheap variety of areca nut with a minimum import price (MIP) of Rs 100 per kg, he said that soon after the When the BJP came to power in the Centre, he had increased the MIP to Rs 350 per kg allowing local farmers to obtain better prices and good incomes to support their families.
Emphasizing that his government attached great importance and developed new markets for agricultural exports, he said that India was now one of the top 10 exporters of agricultural products in the world and would soon fall into the category of the top five. He said that even though fertilizer prices had risen and the government was paying Rs 1.3 lakh crore more, he had not allowed the price hike to affect farmers.
As the BJP’s campaign in Karnataka appeared to be lagging and state leaders were on the defensive against the jibing of Congress parties, 40% Sarkar, the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the Union have resorted to a hectic and aggressive campaign over the past 10 days, making the public mood more favorable to the BJP. Prime Minister Modi, for example, shut down Congress leaders on the issue of corruption by pointing out that the late Rajiv Gandhi admitted an 85% commission when Congress ruled from parliament to the panchayat and all that money went into the pockets of Congressional and Labor Netas. .
