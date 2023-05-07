Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz appoints ex-CJP Saqib as PTI agent of Imran Khan party





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar was an agent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and worked as a militant and agent for the party led by Imran Khan during his tenure as the CJP, Geo News reported. He said Saqib Nisar played a key role in the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on totally unfounded and false allegations and waged a vindictive campaign against the PMLN to bring Imran Khan to power through a rigged election he chaired.

Shehbaz’s comments came during a conversation with reporters in London where he attended the coronation of King Charles III. The prime minister also met his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during his visit. Shehbaz said the former supreme court justice used suo motu opinions for his personal and political interests and not for the public interest, Geo News reported.

Prime Minister Sharif said leaked audio from former CJP’s son Najam Saqib shows there was a plot to bring Imran to power in which Saqib Nisar was involved. The former chief justice’s son was overheard talking to a PTI candidate, Abuzar Chadhar, regarding the issuance of party tickets for the upcoming elections in Punjab, Geo News reported.

He further said that the House Committee had called the ex-Chief Justice and his son to answer questions about their involvement in selling tickets for Rs 120 million. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said elections in the country will be held on the same day and parliament will assert its supremacy at all costs, Geo News reported.

“Elections will be held in one day. In Punjab in the past, there was the false impression that it was the big brother of the provinces. All provinces are equal. To have elections only in Punjab is not in the interest of Pakistan,” he said. . He also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for creating a “controversy” around Pakistan’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) pleading in India, saying that for the party led by Imran Khan, “everything” is a “toy”. reported Geo News.

“It is deeply disturbing to see how the PTI has attempted to generate controversy around Pakistan’s participation in the SCO meeting in India,” Prime Minister Shehbaz tweeted a day after the Minister of Foreign Affairs returned from India. Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Foreign Minister Bhutto-Zardari has traveled to the Indian city of Goa to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2443327-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-terms-ex-cjp-saqib-as-imran-khan-party-ptis-agent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos