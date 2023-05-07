DeSantis struggled in the build-up to the 2018 debate over how not to ‘piss off’ Trump voters, tapes obtained by ABC News show





Washington CNN—

Ron DeSantis wondered how not to piss off then-President Donald Trump’s voters during the 2018 debate prep sessions during his first campaign for Florida governor, according to videos obtained by ABC News.

In the videos, which have not been independently reviewed by CNN, the then-congressman can be seen talking about how to answer a fictional question about whether there are any issues he doesn’t care about. disagree with Trump. The question was posed to him by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who participated in the mock sessions.

Obviously there’s, I mean, I voted against him in Congress, DeSantis said in the video. He added, I have to frame him in a way that’s not going to piss off all of his constituents.

DeSantis then said he was doing what he thought was right and supporting Trump’s agenda, but added that any disagreements he might have with the then-president he would raise privately. .

Dave Abrams, a spokesman for DeSantis’ political team, slammed ABC News in a statement and said the footage proves Ron DeSantis doesn’t want to be anyone but his authentic self, regardless of politics.

Gaetz, who has backed the Trumps 2024 campaign, condemned the leaked tapes in a tweet on Sunday.

The filmed exchange shows how DeSantis strategized to embrace Trump and woo his constituents while maintaining his own political identity. It’s a challenge the Florida governor is likely to face as he approaches a potential 2024 campaign against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

In another clip aired by ABC News, off-camera advisers can be heard talking to DeSantis about the importance of being sympathetic and telling him to write the word sympathetic in capital letters on a pad of paper at the debate podium.

I do the same, because I have the same personality, I was both aggressive, the unidentified adviser can be heard saying.

Trump and his allies treat the Republican governor as if he were already a candidate. Make America Great Again Inc., a Trump-aligned super PAC, spent about $8.6 million on ads after DeSantis. GOP primary polls continue to show Trump leading DeSantis by a healthy margin.

During a recent international trade mission, a reporter in Tokyo asked DeSantis about the Trump polls ahead of him. DeSantis visibly tensed before answering, I’m not a candidate, so see if and when that changes.

