PM’s 10km tour of Bengaluru marks BJP’s all-out push for Karnataka polls





The roadshow passed through parts of central Bengaluru, touching five segments of the Assembly. New Delhi: A day after a massive three-hour roadshow to Bengaluru in Karnataka on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a shorter roadshow on a different route. The Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party had said an eight-hour mega roadshow was planned earlier, but they decided to split it into two – 26km on Saturday and 10km on Sunday – keeping the test National Eligibility and Entry (NEET) in mind and to avoid inconvenience to the public. Just three days from the polls, the BJP’s election campaign for the Assembly is in its final stages, and the party is going all-in to leverage the PM for the latest push to retain power in what is expected to be a very campaign. disputed. election. People gathered in large numbers carrying musical instruments, including drums, to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister, who yesterday also staged a nearly 26km tour of the city covering nearly 13 constituencies. Supporters lined the roadsides and showered flower petals on the Prime Minister, who was seen waving enthusiastically to the crowd. The Prime Minister started the roadshow at 10 a.m. from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road and headed to HAL’s 2nd stop, Old Madras Road. It ended at Trinity Circle at 11:30 a.m. The roadshow started with PM Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru) and passed through parts of central Bengaluru, touching five segments of the Assembly. The Prime Minister was accompanied in the specially designed vehicle by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha of Karnataka, and Central MP for Bengaluru, PC Mohan. The Prime Minister yesterday, after his tour of the southern part of the city, said he would treasure the affection shown by the people of the city all his life. “If only words could describe what I have just seen in Bengaluru! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish all my life,” the prime minister tweeted afterwards. the road show. Prime Minister Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state later today. Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

