Being a Parent: My Daughter’s Friend Tried to Kill Herself

In this week’s Parenting segment, a listener asks how to support their daughter through a traumatic incident.

parent said Moncrieff and child-adult psychotherapist Joanna Fortune that their 14-year-old daughter’s friend attempted suicide.

My daughter struggles with this – she cries and sleeps in our bed, they said.

They said they told their daughter that people can have times when they feel hopeless but it is important to communicate.

Despite this, the listener does not know how to help him with this.

Listen more than talk

Joanna said this is a huge event for any teenager to deal with and difficult for parents who immediately think, how can I protect my own children from this.

Joanna said it’s important to talk to your children, but sometimes we have to avoid fixing and accept vulnerability ourselves.

It’s really important to listen when kids have been exposed to something like this, she says.

Secure space

Joanna recommended going to see the girl when she is crying, the parent should consider just holding her, singing to her without words, soothing her, rocking her, crying with her.

If you can provide her with a safe space to emotionally vent all the emotions that have been activated by this, that’s the first big step, she said.

Joanna said the parent and daughter can also do activities like walking, watching a movie or baking.

It’s not about avoiding the topic – it communicates very clearly, you’re not alone, I’m a resource for you, I’m available to you.

It’s important to show your children that even when they feel so overwhelmed that they feel like they have no options, there is always another answer.

We listen not just with our ears, but with body language, by being tuned in and knowing where they are at.

Community

Joanna also recommended talking to the girls’ school if a friend from school attempted suicide.

It would be helpful to see what approach the school takes, she said.

If a local friend has been affected, the parent should contact family resource centers and local libraries to find support groups and information.

Joanna said parents need to build that community, so they don’t feel overwhelmed or pressure their child.

It comes from a well-meaning place, she said. We just want them to feel better, we just want to say, don’t worry about it, give it to me.

[But] some of the scariest things that can happen to the world have happened, and now you have to work with it.

You can hear Joanna’s parenting advice every Wednesday at 3:20 p.m. on Moncrieff.

Listen to this week’s full conversation here:

