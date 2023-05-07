In Trump case, Bragg pursues joint charge with seldom-used strategy





A lawyer has been accused of stealing $1.2 million from his law firm and covering it up. An insurance broker has been accused of taking $350,000 from a client and covering it up. And a former president has been accused of orchestrating a secret $130,000 payment to a porn star and covering it up.

The three men were prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, and each faced the same felony charge: falsifying business records.

The charge, a staple of his office’s white-collar work, can only be elevated from a misdemeanor to a felony if the accused tampered with the records for the purpose of committing or covering up a second crime.

Although the district attorney’s office is not required to identify the second crime at the start of the case, Mr. Bragg sued both the attorney and the insurance broker for additional crimes, including a grand larceny telegraphing why their accusations of false records were turned into crimes. Only former President Donald J. Trump has been charged with falsifying business records, and no other crimes.

A New York Times analysis of approximately 30 false business document cases brought by Mr. Bragg and his predecessor based on court records, interviews and information provided by the bureau shows that in this regard, the case against Mr. Trump stands out. In all but two of the indictments reviewed by The Times, the defendant was charged with an additional crime in addition to the false records charge.

The decision to charge Mr Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business documents and no other crimes highlights the unique nature of the case, the first indictment by a former US president. Mr. Bragg, a Democrat, has drawn criticism from Mr. Trump’s allies, who say he has turned the charges into a crime for political reasons.

But Mr. Bragg argued that if Trump’s indictment is unusual, it’s only because the facts of this case are also unusual, and the charge must fit the facts: Mr. Trump is charged with concealing a profit from a porn star. to bury a sex scandal in the days leading up to a presidential election.

Mr. Bragg also said, at a press conference on the day of Mr. Trump’s impeachment, that an option for the second crime could be a violation of federal election law, according to the theory that the silent money illegally aided Mr. Trump’s candidacy.

And on Thursday, Mr. Trump’s attorneys sought to move the case from the New York State Supreme Court to federal court, citing those comments as part of the rationale for the change in legal scenery. Lawyers for former presidents may in part use the request to move the case as a way to get more clarity on the second crime.

Supporters of Mr. Braggs, including former prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office, have defended his decision not to explicitly mention the second crime in the indictment. They noted that even in the many cases where other crimes are charged, the district attorney’s office never specifies in advance which crime is being used to elevate the charge from false records to a felony. In this sense, the Trump case is typical.

The indictment doesn’t say so because the law doesn’t require it, Mr. Bragg said, in his usual lawyerly fashion, at his press conference.

The somewhat unusual nature of Trump’s indictment in some ways sums up both Mr. Braggs’ skills and shortcomings as a district attorney. A career attorney, Mr. Bragg has a keen sense of legal strategy, but something of a blind spot to how his decisions are perceived by the public.

His maneuvering on the second crime could give his prosecutors a strategic advantage in the courtroom, as he leaves Mr. Trump’s lawyers guessing what it will be. If Mr. Trump’s lawyers convince the judge handling the case, Juan M. Merchan, that one violation of election law is not viable, Mr. Bragg can switch to another, like a quarterback calling an audible.

You’re not in the heads of the defendants, so you have to be careful locking yourself into one thing, said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, one of the office’s leaders under Mr Braggs’ predecessor. And if you don’t have to, why do it?

For now, however, that means it’s unclear exactly how prosecutors plan to argue that Mr. Trump is guilty of 34 felonies, rather than 34 misdemeanors.

My opinion is that if the law allows the prosecutor to play it close to the vest, it seems best practice and fairness require that they disclose to the extent that they know what the crimes are, said Marc F. Scholl, who served in district attorneys. office for nearly four decades in high-level trial and investigative roles. And because it’s a matter of public interest, he added of the Trump case, you really want to show the world that you’re not hiding anything.

For Mr. Bragg, a former federal corruption prosecutor, the Trump case is a simple story of a criminal cover-up.

The case involves the silent payment of $130,000 to porn star, Stormy Daniels, who threatened to go public with her sexual encounter story with Mr Trump. Mr. Trump’s fixer at the time, Michael D. Cohen, paid Ms. Daniels to buy her silence in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Mr. Cohen, who has since turned on Mr. Trump and is who became Mr. Braggs’ star witness, said he was acting on orders from Mr. Trump.

Prosecutors for Mr. Braggs say Mr. Trump later concealed his reimbursements from Mr. Cohen. The Presidents’ Society recorded the reimbursement to Mr. Cohen as a legal fee and cited an retainer agreement even though there were no such legal fees or retainer agreement.

Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations, one of which stemmed from the silent payment to Ms. Daniels. This federal crime is one of the options Mr. Braggs’ prosecutors are considering for the crime against the former president.

But nearly all of the other defendants indicted by Mr. Bragg’s office for falsifying business records have been charged in state court with another crime.

Aside from Mr. Trump, the Times has only been able to identify two other defendants in the past decade or so to be charged solely with the crime of tampering with records. Under Mr. Braggs’ predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a woman was charged with a relatively minor offense: providing a false Social Security number to a bank.

And last year, under Mr Bragg, a man was charged with two counts of falsifying business documents. But unlike Mr. Trump, this man had two co-defendants on the same indictment charged with grand larceny, which was the second felony prosecutor used to elevate his charges to a felony.

The only other instances in which Mr. Vance or Mr. Bragg brought charges of tampering with records and no other crimes occurred when the defendants entered into a plea deal before an indictment, a stark contrast to Mr. Trump who has already been charged and expected to fight. tooth and nail charges.

The rarity of an isolated case of falsification of business documents stems in part from the minor nature of the charge. Forgery of business documents is an electronic crime, the lowest level in New York, so the district attorney’s office often adds it to other more serious crimes. And financial fraud investigations typically uncover evidence of multiple economic crimes, giving prosecutors a wealth of options.

Under Mr. Bragg, prosecutors filed more than 120 counts of falsifying business records against a wide variety of individuals and businesses, and in all of those cases prosecutors charged felony felony, according to the district attorney’s office.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers are expected to demand that prosecutors identify the second crime before trial, but Mr. Bragg may never need to fully reveal his plan. He could argue to the judge that false criminal records cases are governed by a 43-year-old New York Court of Appeals case involving a burglary charge, which also requires intent to commit another crime. In this case, the court held that prosecutors were not required to reveal a second crime.

If Mr. Braggs’ argument convinces Judge Merchan, Mr. Trump will almost certainly appeal, pointing out the obvious distinctions between a false records case and a burglary. The resulting litigation could take years to resolve as his appeal is considered in today’s legal environment, which demands greater transparency from prosecutors than 43 years ago.

Although Trump’s indictment does not refer to a second crime, Mr. Bragg suggested three possible options during his press conference: Two versions of an election crime, one state, one federal as well as one tax evasion.

The Elections Act crimes could put Mr. Bragg in uncharted waters, raising the possibility that the courts might dismiss or limit the case.

Never before has a New York State prosecutor brought an election law case involving a federal campaign, the Times analysis strongly suggests. An untested case against a defendant, let alone a former US president, legally increases Mr. Bragg’s risk and could expose him to political backlash.

The idea that a politician going to great lengths to hide unflattering information from the American voter is a criminal offense strikes me as a lot like criminalizing politics, said Thomas Kenniff, a Manhattan defense attorney and Republican opponent of Mr. Braggs in the 2021 race for district attorney. .

If Mr. Bragg cites federal election law, Mr. Trump’s lawyers will likely argue that a state’s attorney does not have the authority to plead a federal crime. And if he uses state election law, Mr. Trump’s lawyers should argue that the federal campaign finance law explicitly says it trumps preemptions, in the law’s legal terminology. state election campaign donation limits.

Still, Mr. Bragg may have found an exception. During his press conference, Mr. Bragg cited a state election law that prohibits any conspiracy to promote the election of any person to public office by unlawful means not specifically related to donation limits.

And even if a judge were to dismiss all of the second election-related torts, Mr. Bragg would still have tax evasion to fall back on. According to this theory, his prosecutors could argue that the second crime was an intent on the part of the Trump Organization and possibly Mr. Cohen to hide the true purpose of the refund on their tax returns.

Even if there were no effort to cheat on taxes, any attempt to misrepresent the purpose of money hidden on tax documents could be considered a tax crime, experts said.

In my view, what it’s really about is misusing the federal and presumably state tax system to falsely characterize a transaction, said Scott D. Michel, partner at Caplin and Drysdale. Discussing the apparent prosecution theory, he said: You can’t have a tax system where people can abuse the filing process and abuse the reporting process to promote criminal conduct.

