Bill to protect Indonesian workers leaves $2m exposed

Indonesia is the world’s largest democracy with no law to protect its domestic workers. That could be about to change, with a bill also paving the way for better rights for millions of Indonesians in places like Hong Kong and Singapore.

However, at home, many domestic workers could completely miss out on legal protections.

Nearly 5 million domestic workers form the invisible backbone of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, caring for the upper middle class and wealthy, but they are often physically and socially isolated, which makes them particularly vulnerable to exploitation and attacks.

Photo: EPA-EFE

The domestic worker protection bill, which Indonesian President Joko Widodo aims to push through this month, grants domestic workers, three-quarters of whom are women, more rights than formal workers.

Without it, slavery will be much more entrenched in Indonesian mindsets, said Lita Anggraini, the country’s leading campaigner for domestic workers’ rights.

She sees the bill as an important safeguard against the idea that anything is okay for a domestic worker.

Siti Khotimah, 24, is an example of how serious things are. She had been working for a family in an affluent neighborhood in South Jakarta for four months when her employer chained her, beat her and doused her with boiling water as punishment for a minor theft.

She was then forced to work up to 21 hours a day, her cell phone was confiscated, and her monthly salary was withheld.

Khotimah’s case is extreme, and her employers have been charged with domestic violence and deprivation of liberty.

However, domestic staff have little or no recourse if employers do not pay the agreed wage or expect round-the-clock service.

For nearly two decades, a bill to protect domestic workers in Indonesia has been languishing in parliament. Local customs that blur the line between employment and honorable service have been a stumbling block. Ngenger, for example, is a Javanese tradition in which wealthy families take care of the children of poorer parents. In return, the children do the household chores.

Many policymakers have expressed concern that the bill would criminalize employers who engage in such practices, which advocates say helps poorer children climb the social ladder by associating with their richest relatives.

In no other country will you find this culture of employing nephews as servants, said Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej. We have local cultural practices that differ from those in other countries, and it is important to adapt to these.

Policymakers are usually upper-middle-class themselves, Anggraini says, and often have four or five domestic workers themselves.

They see themselves more as employers than as representatives of the people. So there is a conflict of interest, she says.

After months of pressure from workers, activists and the president himself, the latest round of talks on the bill began in late March. Passing the law before he steps down next year would fulfill a campaign promise the president made in 2014.

The bill compels employers and agents to meet promised wages and working hours, and punishes physical assaults with up to eight years’ imprisonment or fines of up to 125 million rupees. ($8,518). It also recognizes the right of domestic workers to training, health insurance and social security.

For the employees to whom it applies, the bill respects many of the provisions of the International Labor Organization’s Convention on Domestic Workers (ILO).

However, the bill does not set a minimum wage and working age, nor does it limit working hours.

However, there is a concerning gap: domestic workers who are hired directly by a household, rather than an employment agency, are not covered by the bill at all.

Direct employees make up about 40% of all domestic staff, according to Anggraini.

Lawmakers felt it would be difficult to enforce strict labor regulations on direct hires given the informal nature of their jobs, said Indonesian lawmaker Willy Aditya, who leads the parliamentary team tasked with drafting the bill. law.

Direct hires must be reported to the local neighborhood chief, Aditya said, but their living conditions depend on a caring and caring approach.

Still, the bill is a first step towards improving the protection of domestic workers in Indonesia. As the country’s middle class grows, the number of domestic workers is also expected to increase. About 500,000 joined the sector between 2008 and 2015, according to the ILO.

New regulations could also become a useful government bargaining chip in negotiating better terms for Indonesians abroad. The nation is one of the world’s largest sources of domestic workers, with 3.6 million of its citizens employed in wealthier households around the world, mostly in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and the Middle East. East.

Were sending a message to the world that Indonesian domestic workers have adequate protections, said Indonesian Deputy Minister Hiariej.

We always ask other countries to protect our domestic workers, and to ask for that, we ourselves need a law, he said.