GT vs LSG, Records & Stats IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad





Gujarat Titans (GT) And Lucknow Super Giants (KJV) will lock the horns game 51 of the current edition of IPL 2023 Sunday, May 7 at Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans will enter the contest, after a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous game GT have won seven games and lost three of the ten games played. Currently they are Top of the IPL 2023 Points Tablehaving a net run rate (NRR) of 0.752. Shubman Gill has been the go-to hitter as he has so far tallied 375 runs in ten games averaging 37.5, while Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar have managed to score 252 and 205. short respectively. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan picked 18 wickets each. On the other hand, LSG have suffered a heavy blow as KL Rahul is ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury and Karun Nair has been called up as his replacement. LSG have won five games and lost four out of ten games played. Currently, they are second on the IPL points chart, with a net run rate (NRR) of 0.639. Kyle Mayers has been the in-form man for LSG as he totaled 311 in ten games with an average of 31.01 and a strike rate of 152.45. In the bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi picked twelve wickets in ten games. LSG would be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they meet GT in their next encounter. Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: The last match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals was a low scoring encounter. The Capitals managed to put a total of just 130 runs on the board in that game, and the Titans failed to pursue the same. It was the first time a team failed to score more than 150 points at this site. In the first four games, the hitters had their fair share of success and posted a total of over 170 runs each time. Pacers have taken 63% of the wickets on this site in T20 over the past three years, while spinners have picked the remaining 37%. Head-to-head records GT vs LSG: In three games played between Gujarat Titans And Lucknow Super Giants, GT won all three games IPL Records and Statistics at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Spinners and pacers enjoyed bowling at this venue, with spin bowlers averaging 28.3 and pacers averaging 29.9. Compared to pacers, spinners have a better economy of 7.5 For pacemaker economy 8.0. In the 23 games played on this ground, the teams batting second won 13 games compared to the teams batting first, which won 10 games. Gujarat Titans have won three games they have played at this venue and also lost three games. The teams that win the coin toss preferred to run here. Number of first batting wins Number of second batter wins Average score of the first rounds Average Power Play Score Average kill score in the last five games Strategy and Matches : Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya wrestled Rashid Khan. Krunal Pandya been rejected three times against Rashid Khan in 27 balls and scored 24 points, while Nicholas Poran been fired once against Rashid Khan in 20 balls and scored 13 runs; this would prompt Pandya to use Rashid Khan against them. Another interesting match between Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan. where Shubman Gill was fired twice against Avesh Khan on 37 balls and scored 39 runs, that would be try krunal Pandya will use Avesh Khan against Shubman Gill. Highest and lowest total records of GT vs LSG: GT’s highest total against LSG is 161 while their lowest total is 135. LSG’s highest total against GT is 158 while their lowest total is 82. The best players to watch Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mark StoinisKyle Mayer, naveen ul haq Complete teams GT vs LSG: Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul DewatieVijay Shankar, Mohammad Shami, Get up Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan NalkandJayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma Full Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad: Karun Nair, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus StoinisKrishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel SatAmit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Youdhvir Charak

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crictracker.com/cricket-stats-mania/gt-vs-lsg-ipl-2023-records-stats-at-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-0430/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos