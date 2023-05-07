Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls Imran Khan a ‘liar’ and ‘cunning’





NNA | Updated: May 08, 2023 01:53 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan a “liar” and “a cunning head to toe”. He said Imran Khan’s lies are now exposed in front of Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported. Shehbaz Sharif said the narrative made against him by the PTI government was based on lies. He said attempts had been made to collect evidence against him in New Zealand and other countries, according to The Express Tribune report. Shehbaz Sharif’s statement came as he spoke to reporters in London where he attended the coronation of King Charles III. He also met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during his visit. Shehbaz Sharif also met Scottish Prime Minister Humza Yousaf.

Shehbaz Sharif said: “An attempt was made to gather evidence against me in New Zealand and other countries but they did not prove anything. My victory in the case is the victory of all Pakistan” , according to The Express Tribune report. He said Imran Khan used all tactics against him but failed. Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar was an agent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Sharif said Nisar worked as an activist and agent for the party led by Imran Khan during his tenure as Pakistan’s chief justice, Geo News reported. Shehbaz Sharif said Saqib Nisar played a key role in the disqualification of the Pakistan Muslim League. -Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on completely baseless and false allegations, according to Geo News report. He said Saqib Nisar waged a vindictive campaign against the PML-N to bring Imran Khan to power through a rigged election which he chaired. interests and not for the public interest, Geo News reported. He said leaked audio from former CJP’s son Najam Saqib shows there was a plot to bring Imran Khan to power in which Saqib Nisar was involved. (ANI)

