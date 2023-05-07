Proud Boys 1/6 verdict bolsters Justice Department in Donald Trump investigation





Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was not even in Washington when members of his extremist group, angry at Donald Trump’s election defeat, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Yet the Federal prosecutors, using his words, secured a conviction on the most serious charge brought. in the uprising.

These editorial guilty verdicts for conspiracy of Tarrio and three lieutenants released Thursday after a contentious and erratic trial that lasted more than twice as long as expected bolster the Justice Department’s case in its historic prosecution of the Capitol attack. . The investigation has now resulted in convictions against two leaders of prominent extremist groups on a legally complex charge that is rarely brought and can be difficult to prove.

The verdicts could further embolden the Justice Department and Special Counsel Jack Smith as they deepen efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse President Joe Bidens’ victory.

Primarily privately, Smith’s work progressed rapidly. Just last week, a federal grand jury convened in the same courthouse where the Proud Boys trial was held heard hours of testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence, who publicly described a Trump’s lobbying campaign to get him to suspend congressional certification of the election. results.

In the Proud Boys case, prosecutors won a conviction relying on Jan. 6 rhetoric and a legal theory alleging that Tarrio and his lieutenants mobilized a loyal group of infantry or tools to provide the necessary force in carrying out their plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Biden on January 20.

Could the Justice Department follow a similar path with Trump? After all, just before the riot broke out, he urged his followers to come to the Capitol and fight like hell. The House committee that investigated the insurgency recommended that Trump be prosecuted for aiding and providing aid and comfort to an insurgency.

Who inspired them to do this? Who ordered them to do this? Who was the person telling his followers to fight like hell? Of course, it’s former President Trump, said University of Notre Dame law professor Jimmy Gurul. He is not silent. He is not oblivious to what is happening. He’s leading the charge. He encourages them to act.

But some experts say the successful prosecution of the Proud Boys may not make it easier to prosecute Trump.

Tarrio wasn’t there, but he was responsible because he was the one who was an organizer and a leader, said Laurie Levenson, a former federal prosecutor now a professor at Loyola Marymount Law School. People might say Well, wouldn’t that apply to Trump? It could, she said.

But you again have to have very direct evidence that Trump calling people to storm the Capitol, he was calling them to violence. And I’m not sure we have the answer to that yet, although I think the special counsel is getting closer, putting people like Mike Pence on the grand jury, she added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland hinted at the broader investigation after Tarrios’ conviction, saying: Our work will continue.

Today’s verdict makes it clear that the Justice Department will do everything in its power to defend the American people and American democracy, Garland said.

Trump figured prominently during the month-long Proud Boys trial at the US courthouse in Washington, where the Capitol can be seen in the distance from the windows. Lawyers for one of Tarrios’ co-defendants at one point said they wanted to call the former president on the witness stand, though the idea went nowhere.

Prosecutors argued that the Proud Boys see themselves as Trump’s army and are willing to do whatever it takes to keep their favorite leader in power. Messages posted throughout the trial showed Tarrio warning that the Proud Boys would become political prisoners if Biden becomes president. As the riot unfolded, he gloated over his band’s role, writing in a post, We did it.

Lawyers for Tarrios, however, sought to use Trump as part of his defense, saying the former president was to blame and that prosecutors were trying to use Tarrio as a scapegoat for the president, an argument jurors appear to have categorically rejected.

Trump denied inciting violence on Jan. 6 and argued he was fully authorized by the First Amendment to contest his loss to Biden.

It was the third riotous conspiracy trial stemming from the riot, which left dozens of police officers injured and sent lawmakers rushing to safety and hiding.Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, another group of far-right was convicted in November, and the Justice Department, in a filing Friday, recommended that he be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Four other oath keepers were convicted in a second trial.

Tarrio was at a hotel in Baltimore when the mayhem unfolded on January 6, after he was kicked out of the capital after being arrested two days earlier for defacing a Black Lives Matter banner. Law enforcement later said Tarrio was arrested in part to quell potential violence.

Three members of the Proud Boys were convicted on the sedition charge alongside him: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl. A fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, was acquitted of seditious conspiracy but convicted of other serious crimes.

It’s unclear how closely Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors were following the trial or reporting on the verdicts. Smith has his own team of prosecutors separate from Justice Department lawyers working on more than 1,000 Jan. 6 cases investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election results.

Since his nomination in November, Smith has cast a wide net in demanding interviews and testimony related to fundraising, Trump’s rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot, and communications between Trump associates and officials. elections in the battleground states. Separately, Smith is investigating the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago estate and potential efforts by Trump to obstruct the government’s work to retrieve them.

On Friday in Georgia, the attorney for eight fake Republican voters who signed a certificate falsely claiming Trump had won the state said they had agreed to immunity deals as part of Georgia’s investigation into Trump’s actions.

Regarding the Proud Boys, George Washington University law professor Stephen Saltzburg, who previously worked at the Justice Department, said he believed Thursday’s verdict would have no impact on Smith and his crew. There was no evidence of communication between senior Trump White House officials and the Proud Boys, he noted.

If this sort of thing exists, then it doesn’t matter what the jury did in this case (Proud Boys) because there would be independent evidence that other people were conspiring, Saltzburg said. If there isn’t similar evidence implicating the president and the people around him, then it’s a tougher case.

One of the hallmarks of a conspiracy charge is that prosecutors don’t have to allege a defendant took all the action themselves, said Randall Eliason, another former federal prosecutor now a GW law professor. .

So someone like Tarrio doesn’t have to be involved in the riot himself and can still be held responsible, Eliason said. The same goes for people in the White House and anyone else who could reasonably be considered to have been part of the conspiracy without setting foot on Capitol Hill, he said.

Still, Eliason played down the impact the verdict could have on Smiths’ charging decisions, noting that it’s no revelation that conspiracies can encompass a wide range of defendants and not just direct participants.

I wouldn’t personally say that this verdict is going to encourage him to do something he might otherwise have feared to do, he said.

